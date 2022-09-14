Toughen up
The Lewiston Tribune’s Sept. 6 issue published Ed McBride’s protest that the Tribune had printed a less-than-worshipful letter about Danny “Yack-Yack” Radakovich.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:49 am
Toughen up
The Lewiston Tribune’s Sept. 6 issue published Ed McBride’s protest that the Tribune had printed a less-than-worshipful letter about Danny “Yack-Yack” Radakovich.
McBride was also torqued past his limit that the term “jackass Democrats” was used in the letter.
Good grief. The Democrats’ emblem of choice is the jackass. How can that be an “unseemly comment”?
I suggest that McBride limit his choices of “news” sources to the Washington Post, the Spokesman-Review and the Daily Kos. Those publishers strive not to disturb the woke crowd.
Also, wear chain-mail armor and three N95 masks if venturing out-of-doors.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Divided we fail
I just returned from a great week in the mountains of Idaho. Then, I listened to President Joe Biden’s speech or part of it anyway. I could not stomach to watch it all.
He basically accused 74 million Americans of trying to end democracy in our country.
Many of these same people fought for our freedoms and are now being labeled as anti-American.
That is unforgivable from the commander in chief.
So, what is their crime?
Is it believing that the United States should be energy independent, perhaps that our boarders should be secure or maybe that the government is there to serve the people, not the other way around?
Is it that MAGA conservatives believe America and its people should be thought of before foreign countries by their government leaders?
Some of my best friends are liberals and I love them all dearly. Some prefer not to discuss politics. Some do.
The ones who discuss politics with me and the ones who don’t are just as American as I am.
We all have one thing in common: We love our country.
We should be tolerant of each other’s views because our differences are what make America strong.
And our love for America is what unites us.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Did Trump have copies?
Where is the rule of law in what appears to be an outright theft of the U.S. government’s top-secret papers in random boxes? Did those actions by former President Donald Trump and others involve even more malice and crime?
We need national civics lessons, but also to see persons of interest arrested and held without bail because of flight risks.
If any regular person had boxes of U.S. secret documents at home, how long would it take for troops or federal agents to storm the place and arrest everyone there, plus the owner?
What sort of lesson is it to our kids and to other nations to observe this bizarre and lengthy drama of horrendous lawbreaking?
It is illegal to take secret U.S. government documents, period. Laws are laws.
Is Trump deranged or totally under the thumb of even more malicious sources because, as craven as he is, what could be driving such an extended and horrendous drama? The peril for U.S. national security is monumental, including the unanswered motives.
What if there are copies? Where are they?
Wyatt Coil
Clarkston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.