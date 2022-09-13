Papers promoted violence
What manner of macho madness and societal stupidity would prompt the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News to use the “Young Guns” theme for its high school football playbook?
The cover photo of teenagers in Western garb and “gear” combined with the text headlines featuring “studs” and “reload” to convey the image and impression of impending violence as a sanctioned strategy for winning games was disgusting. High school sports are an incidental option to academics and learning opportunities. Is the publication a promotion of high school athletics — or a gladiator school?
Have regional journalists become inured to the multiple tragedies of school shootings? Are they desensitized to the real and continuous possibility of more violent campus rampages? This is especially disturbing coming from the Tribune and the Daily News.
And while on the subject of newsprint chauvinism, how about fixing the unequal reportage and placement of articles regarding women’s events and scores?
A case in point was the top page (Aug. 26) story about the Lewiston High School girls soccer team defeating Coeur d’ Alene — but accompanied by two action photos of the losing boys team.
The Sports page editors should be walking out the door with their final paycheck — and the publishers/editors should be taking a refresher course in ethical journalism.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Confederacy of dunces
For 50 years, Stuart Stevens was the Republicans’ best election strategist, responsible for sending such noteworthy deplorables as George W. Bush to the presidency — twice.
In “It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” he writes: “So blame me when you look around and see a dysfunctional political system and a Republican Party gone totally insane, having completely abandoned truth, justice and accountability.”
Stevens says today’s Republican confederacy of dunces consists of “paranoids, kooks, know nothings and bigots who could once be heard only on late night talk shows.”
In his view, when a political party loses all sense of self and has no unifying theory of government, it ceases to function as a collective rooted in thought and becomes more like a sports team: MAGA in a nutshell.
Stevens says it’s painfully obvious most conservative voters live in a self-reinforcing fantasy world. ...
“The Republican Party tells them to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.”
From denying the perils of global warming to the validity of the 2020 election, an element of conservatism has grown over decades in an environment distinctly different from the rest of the country, Stevens says, nurtured by an ever-growing ecosphere of alternative truth.
“Most of today’s Republicans have made a collective decision that there is no objective truth and they have built a political ecosphere that relies on lies and deceit to further their agenda,” Stevens says.
That agenda? Controlling elections and replacing democracy with fascism.
Sieg Heil to the fuhrer.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
