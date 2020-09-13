Move forward
Events during a recent county commissioners’ meeting should leave us all concerned. A proposal was brought forward regarding a potential revenue stream for recreation-based projects and activities in Asotin County. It’s interesting to note that much of the baseline for that proposal was developed by commissioner candidate Mike Henze. He crafted the groundwork for this project, including a large scale RV resort that would be located on the Sixth Avenue Deer Heights development.
This in no small effort, and has the potential to generate nearly $1 million a year for recreational activities and promotion. So, what possible motivation could the senior commissioner have for so adamantly opposing the entire concept of this proposal, which is provided for in Washington state legislation?
To not take advantage of this funding source is unacceptable. It will cost the Asotin County taxpayers nothing. Why didn’t someone in the meeting question that opposition?
No public comment allowed prevents any additional discussion, not only about this, but any other ideas. The Deer Heights proposal, provided to many county officials, has never even been acknowledged.
Henze, District 2, and Brad Gary, District 1, are representing a new vision of what is possible for Asotin County. Their enthusiasm for a future that provides for significant growth and revenue generation is contagious. We’re all feeling encouraged by the possibilities.
We should keep asking this question: Are you satisfied with the past or do you want to move toward a better future? Email jackworle1@gmail.com.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Right on the money
Tom Hennigan was right on the money in his Sept. 3 letter, “Reorganize the city.”
I didn’t realize Lewiston was doing so well that it could afford a potentate who runs roughshod over meetings and is able to pull in more than $210,000 a year, including benefits (public record).
That is more than Boise or Spokane pay for a mayor, plus he is able to make up his own rules. Congratulations, Lewiston, your city coffers are so flush that you, the taxpayers, can afford to pay at least six of your city employees in excess of $150,000 a year.
City reorganization is a must if we the taxpayers are going to survive.
Watch your city council to see who is prudent with your money and who isn’t.
Your vote counts.
Ken Jacks
Lewiston
History is watching
I’ve seen a few presidents come and go (12 to be exact). Here’s a question: If you’d asked each of those presidents if somehow, magically, they could become the leader of this country without the guardrails of the other two branches of government, would they accept?
I believe all but one would have answered quickly, without reservation, a resounding, “No.”
Why? Because they all loved this country’s respected form of government, and they knew if they’d chosen “yes,” their names would never again be tied to this constitutional republic, but rather to a dictatorship.
In Miranda’s musical, “Hamilton,” George Washington explains, “History has its eyes on you.” Presidents get that.
I offer two reasons why one of them would say, “Oh, hell yes.”
1) This president is historically ignorant. It doesn’t appear he’s ever learned about or reflected on critical moments in our history; those things that have made us great and things we continue to work on. His decisions are based on self-interests, not the common good.
2) This president, while in the private sector, has never had to answer to anyone; no board of directors, no stockholders, period. He’s used to thinking that all he does is correct because he’s the boss. That’s it.
Good government is slow and oftentimes tedious work; it was meant to be. Our forefathers created it in direct opposition to the monarchical system they rose up against. Can you honestly say all our presidents would refuse the offer of unlimited power?
Rick Tousley
Lewiston
Who paid?
I’m wondering who was paying the room and board of this security officer for Antifa, Michael Reinoehl, during the recent wave of Portland riots when he assassinated an innocent counter-protester, then ran and hid?
Since he took the coward’s way out, I hope we don’t have to wait too long for someone to be charged with accessory to premeditated first-degree murder.
When will a federal RICO task force investigate ACT Blue and George Soros’ Open Society for funding the “peaceful” terrorists? Only as soon as our congressmen push it.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Praise the nurses
This letter goes out to all of us who have ever had to be hospitalized. First and foremost, we are in pain. This makes us feel very vulnerable and scared. The hospital doctor may see us once a day. However, the ones who see us throughout the day and night are the nurses. We look to them to take away our pain and help us through this scary experience.
A good nurse will smile or say: “How are you today?” This goes a long way in mentally helping to alleviate our pain and concerns. Experienced and caring nurses deserve great pay and benefits.
So the next time you are hospitalized, please remember the good nurse or nurses’ names who smiled and treated you like a person and let the hospital know.
Jean Ward
Lewiston
Worthless and wicked
I ask you: Is Donald Trump a good person?
Let’s have a look at Trump and the Seven Deadly Sins.
1. Greed — Wanting too much of something. See Trump University and the Trump Foundation. Both were shut down and fined, due to improprieties.
2. Gluttony — Similar to greed, but gluttony is the action of taking too much of something in. See his niece’s book “Too Much and Never Enough”
3. Lust — The need to fulfill unspiritual desires (not just sexual desires, but this is usually what lust is associated with.) See Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and the Access Hollywood tape.
4. Envy — Jealousy; wanting to have what someone has. See Barack Obama (popularity) and Jeff Bezos (money).
5. Sloth — Being too slow or lazy at doing something. See his response to the pandemic or to the many misdeeds of Vladimir Putin.
6. Wrath — Vindictive anger; angry revenge. See his response to Goodyear Tire Co. and MAGA hats.
7. Pride — Being too self-satisfied. See quote “I am a very stable genius.”
He does not tell the truth. More than 20,000 lies and misleading claims have been documented.
Exodus 20:16 (from the 10 Commandments) — You must not lie.
Proverbs 6:12-13 — Let me describe for you a worthless and a wicked man; first, he is a constant liar; he signals his true intentions to his friends with eyes and feet and fingers.
Now I ask, does a worthless and wicked man deserve your vote this November?
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
Who’s in charge?
When you have present and past county commissioners making statements, such as “We are only following what we are told to do” along with “You can’t go out and talk to the people who voted you into office” by the county attorney on the basis of possibly being sued, you have to ask yourselves: Who is running the county? What attorney is doing this?
Past and present sheriffs have stated that unless the county’s attorneys want to prosecute, they will not write citations or enforce Idaho laws. So the sheriff’s office, which is our last hope in protection of people, property and enforcing Idaho laws, has its hands tied by the county attorneys.
So, does that make the county above the law?
When a county attorney who can lie to the courts and judge to sue a homeowner trying to protect his property and lose that suit only to keep his job, it’s reason to start cleaning house this election year.
Protecting all that’s wrong, using no common sense, using the law to benefit and protect businesses and not protecting all the people is a sham. Collecting property taxes, adding value and not protecting that property and its value go against the county comprehensive plan and should be against the law.
When the county will protect one but not all is fraud. Maybe this is why the county attorneys don’t want the commissioners out talking with their people.
The county has been doing wrong, way too long.
Barry C. Schultz Sr.
Lewiston
Inhospitable letter
In reference to the Sept. 5 letter titled “Prefers Jill Biden”: I have a few observations and questions.
Melanie Trump, otherwise known as the first lady of the United States, is a U.S. citizen. She is a Slovenian immigrant who speaks six languages and became a U.S. citizen in 2006. So, yes, she does have an accent. But so do a lot of U.S. citizens in this country. In fact, many immigrants to this country don’t speak any English at all when they arrive here. They learn our language, but few lose their accent completely.
What does an American look like? Chief Joseph? Ilhan Omar ? Madeleine Albright? Bob Hope? Arnold Schwarzenegger? The only one on this list who was born in the U.S. was Chief Joseph. The others are naturalized citizens, just like our first lady.
Lastly, Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became naturalized citizens through the immigration process using “chain migration,” a route the president has repeatedly criticized.
So I have doubts as to the claim that the president somehow “allowed” Melania’s parents to become citizens. All in all, it seems that coming from the perspective of a culturally diverse college town such as Pullman, the author of said letter would be more hospitable to immigrants and show a little less bigotry.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Stay safe
I respect and understand a recent letter writer’s position in the debate over on-campus vs. remote learning during the pandemic.
Just for the record, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Aug. 11 reported: “ ... a conversation between (Ed Schweitzer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories) and Washington State University President Kirk Schulz discussing plans and challenges related to the pandemic. In the letter, Schweitzer said Schulz told him that even with fall classes moved online, between 12,000 and 13,000 students returned to Pullman in the fall. WSU spokesman Phil Weiler cautioned against firm numbers but admitted a lot of students have returned to town, ...” explaining previously signed leases were a major factor.
The University of Idaho mandated tests for in-person classes; WSU did not.
Pullman was, at one point, the seventh leading city in the U.S. for fastest COVID-19 growth, according to the New York Times. Which was the right decision is a matter of opinion. Stay safe. Wear a mask and maintain social distances for everyone’s safety.
Gaylen Wood
Moscow
Trump lies
President Donald Trump is doing everything he can to destroy the confidence that Americans have in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration.
Trump needs to stop his political interference concerning medical treatments for COVID-19, and let the medical/scientific people do their jobs.
One example is the hydroxychloroquine drug Trump wanted everyone to use. The company that makes the drug is called Sanofi, and it’s based in France.
The Trump business owns stock in that company. But more importantly, some of Trump’s biggest donors own a lot of stock. The drug did not cure COVID-19. People died. Trump didn’t care if it killed people. He just wanted to make money.
He bullied the head of FDA into saying that convalescent plasma was a medical breakthrough to cure COVID-19. It didn’t take the medical experts long to come out and say that was not true.
Trump has undermined the CDC and FDA to the point that their credibility has been compromised and the American people no longer trust them.
Trump is lying about a vaccine being available by the end of October. The medical/scientific community says the third round of trials will not be done that soon. He just wants to use a vaccine to con you into voting for him.
He is incapable of caring that almost 200,000 Americans have died and more than 6 million have been infected.
Trump is what he’s most afraid of being— “a loser.”
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Worse than Senegal
The tiny west African country of Senegal, with a fragile health care system, a scarcity of hospital beds and about seven doctors for every 100,000 people, has shown how effectively a country can respond to a pandemic when its leaders care about the people and the people care about one another.
Health experts say Senegal’s leaders have delivered clear, consistent, science-based information about the virus and launched an early, aggressive response utilizing COVID-19 tests with results in 24 hours or faster, among other strategies, that have held the numbers of coronavirus cases for the nation of 16 million to just 14,000 and 284 deaths.
Compare that to the pathetically abysmal numbers of the Trump-bungled response in the U.S. Where the Sengalese response to the pandemic is second best only to New Zealand, only four countries in the world have responded more apathetically than America.
The Senegalese people are incredulous when they see how Americans are responding to the pandemic: arguing over whether to wear masks and questioning the danger of the virus. ...
Contrast this with the mass murderer in chief here, who has recently quit wearing a mask in public and encourages his idiot groupies to follow his example.
Senegal has demonstrated that for a nation to effectively respond to the coronavirus, its leaders have to care about the people and the people have to care about one another.
And that is why this country has shown itself to be almost the worst in the world at all three.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Violations pile up
Do you wonder why utility rates go up?
The Idaho Constitution prohibits the city from incurring long-term debt without an election, unless the need is so urgent that the entire expenditure must be made when the need arose. Yet, the city golf course borrowed $1.14 million for an irrigation system and the city library borrowed $800,000 for a new building from the sanitation utility, each loan payable over 20 years.
The Idaho Code requires utility fees to be reasonably related to their services and to not exceed the “actual cost of the service being rendered.” Undeterred, the city raised utility rates so, during the last eight or nine years, it could transfer $935,000 from the water utility, $980,000 from the wastewater utility and $3.5 million from the sanitation utility to the city to repair streets.
Until two years ago, the City Code stated: “Water used by other city departments shall be paid to the water division.” Yet, during the last 10 years, the city has not paid the water utility for 642,789 million gallons of water it supplied the golf course at a cost of $1.73 million to the utility.
That is $9.1 million that could have been used to reduce your utility bills, brought to you by councilors who swore to uphold Idaho’s constitution and laws.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Victim of theft
As a disabled former deputy, I’m sick of the theft in this valley.
I used part of my brain injury settlement money to purchase power tools to compensate for physical disabilities caused by a car accident that was not my fault. Some low lives came onto private property and stole these tools that I will have a hard time replacing.
It just makes me sick. Apparently theft is a huge problem in the valley now. I wish I could afford to move.
Since moving here a few years ago my family’s been harassed by a neighbor, had pets stabbed with sticks and now our property has been stolen.
It feels very sad here to us. I’m praying for everyone who lives in this valley.
John Runer
Clarkston