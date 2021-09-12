What’s in those eyedrops?
Unbelievable: retired ophthalmologist and snake oil salesman Richard Eggleston proved he’s out of his league (Sept. 5). The snake oil he’s selling is called ivermectin.
To the clueless always Trumper family, the Food and Drug Administration says ivermectin is a veterinary horse and cow anti-parasitic drug that is used to treat river blindness and intestinal roundworm infections, not COVID-19.
In my opinion, only a quack would prescribe ivermectin for COVID-19, which the federal agency does not recommend for people. There are human uses for ivermectin, but only for specific parasitic infections.
In this case, this veterinary product is sought after by the uneducated, who obviously rely on misinformation from “experts” like Eggleston. The FDA says ivermectin is dangerous to people.
I’m 100 percent pleased I never experienced Eggleston’s ophthalmology. I hope his obstinance didn’t adversely affect the people who entered his medical demesne: “What’s in those eye drops, Doc?”
Add this to another miracle drug, hydroxychloroquine, that Eggleston says is also a reliable treatment, promoted by another con artist — Dr. Trump — who also prescribes bleach and ultraviolet light.
However, to Eggleston’s chagrin, both drugs have been debunked by working professionals — you know, researchers and scientists whose educations allow them to speak with authority and knowledge although they are blatantly blurred in the former conservative’s opinion.
Jim Roach
Moscow