Goofy liberals
The continuity of liberal goofiness is astounding.
With looming brownouts caused by worsening severe water shortages, breakdowns of wind generators and closing of the last nuclear power plant, California is telling residents not to charge their electric cars days after announcing that all new cars, SUVs, buses and semi trucks must be electric by 2035.
What’s next — ships and airliners?
And there’s proof that high inflation has gone wild since the cost of a student’s vote is now $10,000-to-$20,000, which raises the question: If your college degree doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, then why should anyone else have to do it?
In Pennsylvania, armed U.S. marshals raided Amish farmer Amos Miller and his wife who now face jail time if they don’t pay a $300,000 fine for selling dairy products and grass-fed beef to their Amish neighbors.
And crime is rising and they want to ban more guns while inflation is rising so they spend more money and raise taxes.
So here is a friendly reminder: Always eat your vegetables and don’t elect them as president.
And with the country so divided, I’m just glad I’m on the side that believes in God, has the most guns and knows which bathroom to use.
And thanks for the 20-month free trial of socialism. But I would like to cancel and if former President Donald Trump did all the things that he’s accused of doing, he could run as a Democrat.
John Webb
Reubens
Junk science
It’s Thursday, and the “Inland 360” is beckoning me to plan fun things for my weekend.
There’s a science page for kids. And being a science nerd, I take a look.
“Escaping heat” reads the headline.
Below, in italics, it states (not puts forth as a hypothesis, mind you — states): “Heat always moves from a warm place to a cooler place, and here is an example of how that happens.”
Really? Heat always moves from a warm place to a cooler place? Why is my basement so much cooler than the first floor? Why does a thermometer at my ceiling read 3 degrees higher than at floor level?
And now you wonder why people don’t accept journalism’s interpretation of scientific data? Wow.
Darlene Storey
Lewiston
Railroads can fill the void
Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee’s lower Snake River Dams Benefit Replacement Report is amazingly detailed and documented. The navigation and transportation section illustrates “that replacing the benefits provided by the (lower Snake River dams) is possible with the appropriate level of investment.”
Replacing navigation with rail offers the best solution. Rail upgrades can begin sooner than later.
“Rail reinvestment improves speed and reliability of service, takes trucks off the road, saves taxpayers money and provides a more efficient transportation network overall.” — Solutionary rail.
Railroads run on clean renewable electricity in much of the world. Propelling trains with renewable power addresses one of the greatest challenges in reducing carbon emissions by replacing petroleum-based liquid fuels.
Regenerative locomotive braking — found in all electric cars — has applicability in the lower Snake River agriculture corridor. For example, a 100-car grain train could travel empty from Lewiston to the Camas Prairie and return loaded, generating three times the energy it took to get there.
The benefits replacement report recognizes increased maintenance costs of state and local roadways in southeast Washington and northern Idaho if additional heavy trucks are needed to move commodities. Replacing loaded grain tucks with rail cars is the soundest solution
Bert Bowler
Boise
Misogynistic rant
How nice of Dennis Prager to crawl out of a cave to share his wisdom about what’s wrong with America.
Look how easy it is for him to snap his fingers and indict the female half of our population for the problems we’re facing. Why bother with facts when he can just dust his hands off and turn his back?
I hope the current Mrs. Prager doesn’t catch wind of his appalling, misogynistic rant or Mr. “lifelong advocate of marriage” may be looking for wife No. 4 before he knows it.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia