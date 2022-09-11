Salutes law enforcement
Why would anyone question black flags on police cars?
Clarkston police vehicles are similar to almost every other law enforcement in the country. The graphics on the cars, although quite vivid when viewed squarely, are designed to fade away as the angle changes.
The unfortunate purpose of this is the need to provide additional protection measures for our frequently threatened law enforcement personnel. Why is it that even taking that simple safety measure is subject to criticism?
There are far too many whys.
Why is it necessary for those we ask to keep us safe to be constantly threatened with political, legislative and judicial interference in doing their job of protecting the public?
Why is it the definitions of victim and criminal are seemingly reversed?
Why is there such a growing feeling that we are becoming no longer safe?
Why do there appear to be fewer real consequences for criminal behavior?
All of this results in asking our law enforcement to do more with less.
Why is it becoming so easy to cry “defund the police” — until you need them? The hypocrisy of that should be a warning sign to all of us who are concerned about drugs, crime and safety. Whatever these folks get paid, it’s not enough.
It’s important that we remember and salute our law enforcement and first responders at every opportunity.
I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to all who serve and protect our wonderful valley.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
What’s so funny?
Seen recently on this page:
l “Faux News.”
l “The JoeBama regime.”
l “(Gov. Brad) Little’s version of Darth Vader, aka the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman.”
l “The Brandon Biden administration.”
Here are two quotes of note for those who think such phrases constitute an argument or help reader understanding of an issue or have a role in civil discourse:
l “This is a big country … big, big country, with lots of people who don’t think like you no matter how you think, and you can’t own them or destroy them, and they’re not going to self-deport no matter who wins elections. We have to find our way back from (where we are to) not loathing each other.” — Bill Maher, “Adulting,” a 2022 HBOMax special.
l “Tolerance shouldn’t be something you’re continually asking for. Tolerance should be something you’re continually offering. ... We think that if we can somehow cudgel people into obedience with our opinions, there will be some victory. There’s no victory to be had there. The only victory ... is to be open to other people’s views and perspectives.” — Russell Brand, April 26.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
When the lights go out
The economies of western governments are starting to collapse as countries transition to no-fossil-fuel economies and try to rely on wind and solar.
The woke stupids in Germany have already shut down all fossil fuel generation plants and this year are committed to shutting down their last nuclear plants.
Wind and solar power produce 32% of Germany’s electricity. Germany’s green goal is 80% by 2030. The result is rationing and runaway inflation.
Hamburg is preparing for hot water rationing. Hot water runs cold in 86 schools and 60 gyms in Frankfurt.
Germany’s largest landlord has proclaimed that when heating season starts, tenants will only be able to adjust their heat up to 62 Fahrenheit. Cologne is dimming its street lighting.
In April, the British government announced that the number of households living in “fuel poverty” is 5 million.
Argentina’s economy is collapsing due to spiking energy costs. Inflation is now more than 60% and Argentina is too broke to function.
The United States will also self-destruct if we do not stop this woke Democratic effort to use windmills and solar energy as alternatives to oil, coal, natural gas and hydro.
When the price of fossil fuels rise, so does the price of everything else, whether in a foreign country or here in America. Woke Democrats are deliberately working to destroy fossil fuels, our economy and our country.
Next, the lights go out and plunge Americans into a dystopian darkness.
Vote correctly or accept regular blackouts of electricity in the future.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah