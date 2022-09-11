Witches brew
“Fair is foul, and foul is fair;
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 12:14 am
Witches brew
“Fair is foul, and foul is fair;
“Hover through the fog and filthy air.”
Those lines are from the opening scene of “Macbeth,” spoken by the three witches. Shakespeare’s witches got their kicks by speaking in riddles, and the vile political scene of medieval Scotland provided them with plenty of material to work with.
But the sisters of the shadows would have felt right at home in the simmering, smelly political scene of present-day Washington, D.C. That’s the place where foul becomes fair and words no longer mean what they mean.
“Double, double toil and trouble;
“Fire burn and cauldron bubble.”
William Furstenau
Lewiston
What civil war?
After reading the article in the Aug. 31 Lewiston Tribune that reported 55% of MAGA Republicans think there will be a civil war in the next few years, I have so many questions.
Naturally, “How will that work?” is on the top of the list.
How do they pick which angry old white guy gets to say when, where and how the war begins?
Will they attack their local police, sheriff’s deputies or state patrol?
Will they attack the police in the liberal state nearby?
Will they go en masse, door to door, asking for the occupants to surrender any liberal voters for execution?
What kind of air support do they have? Yes, they will face the U.S. Army at some point.
Who’s going to be the first to commit murder/felonies to show his undying loyalty and support for their failed amber Messiah? (I promise it will not be the Republican congressional talking heads who have been stirring that pot.)
Our democratic laws and the U.S. Constitution would outlaw any such insurrection. So are they going to conquer and occupy a set, predetermined area and set up their own autocratic-style government where only their opinions matter — and kill or force anyone without a brown shirt and arm band to move away?
Yep, so many questions.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
