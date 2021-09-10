Mask up, Lewiston
I am a physician, having practiced family medicine for 35 years, with the last 26 years having been in Idaho. I am writing with a deep concern regarding the well-being of our school children, the staff in the elementary level schools and the overall health of the community in Lewiston. ...
I was appalled to see the lack of mask requirements for both the students and staff of this age group who are ineligible for vaccination at this time. The one thing that will help to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Youngsters in the younger-than-12 age group are the major spreaders of the new delta variant and are at risk themselves of becoming seriously ill — as are their parents. ...
If unvaccinated, they are the most likely to wind up on a ventilator and/or dead.
I was admitted to ICU with pneumonia and sepsis in July of last year with probable COVID-19. Those of us older than 65 with underlying medical conditions are at the greatest risk of dying. For this reason I am now triple-vaccinated.
I would beg you to consider a requirement for teachers and students to wear masks when indoors and observe social distancing when possible. While everyone understands the need for —and wants to have —our kids back at in-class schooling, unless precautions are taken to prevent spread of COVID-19, I would predict schools will find themselves back to online teaching very shortly. ...
Terry Amiel, M.D.
Lewiston