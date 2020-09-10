Special needs neglected
My 15-year-old daughter, Miriam, who is blind, autistic and suffers from intellectual disabilities as well as severe immune system problems, is a student at the new Lewiston High School. I recently had a chance to tour the new high school and was absolutely in shock to find that the 25 special needs students have only one single room — no motor room, no calming space, just one single small room. ...
I am appalled that our school district felt that the special children of Lewiston do not deserve the same top-notch education as normal children do. They have state of the art tennis courts, will have two football fields, top-of-the-line water fountains and tons of wasted space to make the school “pretty. ...”
No thought or care was given to the special children who benefit the most from a proper education. These children cannot get one if they have no outlet for their sensory needs. ...
In a tiny little room, social distancing cannot be met. any of these children, like my daughter, cannot even wear masks to protect themselves, so they are all at a very high risk for contracting COVID-19.
If Miriam were to get COVID-19, I’m afraid she most likely would be a casualty. ...
What the community of Lewiston is doing is unacceptable. Please, as our local newspaper, help the parents of the special needs children of LHS be heard. Help us make changes so that our children can get the education that they deserve.
Jennifer Bostick
Lewiston
Labels are racist
I am still trying to understand today’s racism. Apparently it is racist to not consider a person for a job or office because they are Black or a woman. But it is not racist to hire or elect them because they are Black and/or a woman? I realize I am mixing racism and sexism here but both are part of my puzzlement.
Then the media reports ( Lewiston Tribune, Aug. 27) on the execution of “the only Native American on federal death row.” Why is the man’s race even mentioned? In a non-racist world he would be just a man and not a Native American man or a Black man, a white man or a yellow, red, green or anything-else man.
As long as any of us are labeled or considered by race in any way, I believe that is racism,
Of course by today’s definition my opinion doesn’t count because I am white and male so automatically racist and sexist.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Flying Biden’s flag
Your right to express whom you’d like to see in the White House in November is a matter of choice. We as citizens have the right to display signs, banners and flags endorsing our candidate of choice.
On Aug. 29, someone took it upon themselves to violate this right by removing our flag supporting Joe Biden. ...
Since the last election I have seen numerous displays of all kinds supporting the present occupant in the White House. Most all of them are on display permanently since 2016. Ours barely lasted two weeks. ...
We as a nation must not allow the recent political division to identify patriotism as one party over another. ... Differences of opinion are bound to arise but no party has the right to suppress the voice of another.
This incident should give pause and reflection for those who support the party in power. ... Elections should be free from shenanigans like the one we experienced. This theft casts a shadow on your values and purpose as to who should serve as our next president.
To those who have driven by and gave us a honk of support, don’t be dismayed. We will soon have a replacement up and flying again. ...
For the person(s) who took our flag: We hope you proudly display it in a new location where you’ll receive a few honks. We are also working on identifying you from the images on our trail camera and will be sending you greetings.
Buck and Yvonne Wright
Genesee