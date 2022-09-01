GOP misinformation
Masters of misinformation have caused many conservatives to believe hysterics from disingenuous, shrieking hosts at Fox News, led by Tucker Carlson, opining his opposition to liberals and, especially, COVID-19 vaccines.
According to factcheck.org, “Virtually none of what Carlson said was accurate, however. It’s not ‘fact’ that the vaccines suppress the immune system, nor is there any reliable evidence to suggest that it could be true. The paper that Carlson cites, which was written by some individuals opposed to COVID-19 vaccination, misrepresents and distorts other scientists’ findings to make illogical and unfounded claims.”
Many former Republicans, clearly influenced by Carlson, support and believe various conspiracies that liberals are fascists. This argument is a sham. The recent stream of ... election misinformation and threats of violence leads me to believe former conservatives and their supporters interpret constitutional protections as only applicable to them, which fascists are wont to do.
As for the FBI, Republican lawmakers liken the agency to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.
Through hatred and violence ( as with Texas election officials who are resigning under death threats), that entity — so instrumental in handing Donald Trump the presidency — is under fire for search warrants, legally served, because Trump twice refused to return classified government files. Trump says his “standing order” magically declassified the documents, making them irrelevant.
Nonsense.
Unfortunately, Republican talking points and constant repetition does not make misinformation true, even as House Speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy closes his eyes, clicks his heels three times and says there’s no place like Mar-a-Lago.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Repeating their mistakes
Recently it hit the news that Congress is to fund the hiring of 87,000 armed IRS agents.
Why didn’t they hire 87,000 armed school guards instead of jack-booted tax collectors who can’t investigate Congress?
Here’s another problem in society today: Across the decades, people move from blue states to red states to get away from the mess the voters made — only to continue voting the same way and eventually ruining the new host state they moved to.
This tells us that people are so stupid they do not learn from their mistakes or they are so stupid they do not understand the correlation between voting left and the decline in their living standards, which caused them to flee their home states in the first place.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Self-defense
I did not retain (for good reason) the date and author’s name of a ludicrous letter to the Lewiston Tribune, which opined that if AR-15s had been around when the U.S. Constitution was written, the Second Amendment probably would not be in it.
John Locke was an English philosopher in the 17th century. His writing, titled “The Second Treatise on Civil Government,” among others heavily influenced the author of our Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson.
Locke wrote: “Whoever uses force without Right ... puts himself into a state of War with those, against whom he uses it, and in that state all former Ties are canceled, all other Rights cease, and every one has a Right to defend himself, and to resist the Aggressor.”
One may kill an aggressor where there is insufficient time to appeal to the law — for the law could not restore life to my dead carcass.
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
