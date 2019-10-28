Deadline
Agrees with Haverstick
I wholeheartedly agree with the opinion and well-stated letter of Brett Haverstick about switching to rail to transport grain on the Snake River. Once the fish are gone, there is no alternative. We currently have a viable and economically sustainable infrastructure in place for transporting grain.
Elizabeth Kendrick
Lewiston
Fighting memory loss
Mild cognitive impairment is characterized by modest declines in learning, memory and cognition over time, while daily activity is usually unimpaired.
MCI is increasing in frequency as members of our population live longer. It can progress to Alzheimer’s disease or persist for many years with little change. MCI can be corrected if the cause can be diagnosed. Possible causes include:
1) Untreated hypertension. There are medications that your doctor can prescribe that are effective at controlling hypertension.
2) Sleep apnea. Breathing is repeatedly disrupted during sleep apnea, thus the four stages of a normal sleep pattern are impacted. This results in tiredness accompanied by memory difficulty and decreased cognitive alertness. One spouse’s sleep apnea often impacts his/her partner’s quality of sleep as well. In addition, there is evidence that prescribed sleep aids can interfere with normal sleep pattern when used for extended durations. If suspected, discuss these problems with your doctor.
3) Depression. This is common among people with MCI. Again there are prescription medications effective at controlling depression.
4) Social isolation, which is a major problem among those who have retired, lost their spouse or live alone. Join a club, volunteer or help a neighbor. We are social beings and need to interact with others and stay connected.
Memory challenges: Exercise your body and your brain. Solve puzzles, do crosswords, learn another language, keep a journal, write a short story, learn new words, etc. We all suffer lapses of memory with aging. Rather than complaining be proactive.
Jay Wright
Asotin
Rogers vs. the military
In response to a recent commentary by Rick Rogers, I want to draw attention to a remarkable document on climate change and national security.
On Sept. 24, 64 former military and security leaders endorsed “A Climate Security Plan for America.”
It’s signed by Rear Admiral David Titley, former oceanographer and navigator of the Navy, and Gen. Larry D. Welch, former chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, along with many others.
Here’s an excerpt: “Climate change is a threat that shapes the entire geostrategic environment, including our relationship with key regional powers, near-peer competitors, rogue states and fragile nations — and in profoundly destabilizing ways.”
It’s important to look to independent organizations such as the military when evaluating the threat posed by climate change. Because our armed services depend on scientific evidence to assess risk, they are less amenable to politicized science.
The U.S. military has expressed concern about climate change since the George W. Bush administration, and dozens of Defense Department documents on this issue can be accessed at climateandsecurity.org.
Urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions and funding adaptation should be top priorities for every politician who is concerned about national security and global stability.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wis.
Woke up
Pat Loseth was a great guy. He and his wife, Diane, have been family friends for many years. They always had the best pig roast barbecues.
I remember him, his head thrown back, beard flowing, just laughing and laughing. He had such a wild sense of humor.He was a great anesthetist, allaying fears of surgery with his teasing.
He was good at giving “gas” and I always requested him to do my anesthesia.
One time I teasingly said, “So, you’re going to be the one to put me to sleep.”
His reply was, “No, I’m the one who’s going to make sure you wake up.”
Thanks, Patrick, for making sure I always woke up.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston