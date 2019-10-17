Not good enough
Thank you to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune for the slightly expanded baseball coverage. Not good enough. Playoffs have started. What’s this? A decision to print baseball playoff box scores? Take my hand. I’m feeling faint. So, why now? What’s the difference besides fewer games?
Tribune sports editor Donn Walden (Oct. 6) made excuses for both sports pages with words about how his door is always open, the decision to not print baseball box scores was hard (wah), changing the front-end system (whatever that means) made printing box scores challenging. Blah, blah, blah. ...
This summer, the Daily News printed the top 10 once. The Tribune hasn’t printed the overall league stats in years.
In my entire life — I’m 67 — I have never subscribed to or read a newspaper that did not print baseball stats, until now. ...
I commend Walden for making a town hall meeting a possibility. Do it. I will attend, even if it means driving to Lewiston.
But the hypocrisy remains strong because both papers choose to print football’s box scores. You know, the NFL, where concussions, brain damage and the glory of violence reigns supreme. And many large, formerly intelligent men are reduced to drooling and sometimes dead heaps.
What we seem to be getting are worries over not enough readers, space allowances or the cost of ink.
Sorry, Mr. Walden, but your boss is correct. This is a hot button issue. It has me hot under the collar. Try harder.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Switch to rail
Washington and Oregon recently closed salmon and steelhead recreation fishing for parts of the Columbia River. Upstream, Idaho Fish and Game commissioners voted to close the steelhead season throughout the Clearwater basin, as well as the Snake River near Lewiston. Soon thereafter, the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce voted to cancel the annual weeklong Clearwater Snake Steelhead derby.
The economic repercussions of these closed fishing seasons are now being felt. Many local guides are being laid off and scrambling to find jobs elsewhere. In-state and out-of-state anglers are canceling trips, including large corporate groups. These individuals spend money on plane tickets, car rentals, hotel rooms, groceries and souvenirs in our region.
According to Idaho Fish and Game, salmon and steelhead anglers on average spend $350 per fishing trip. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, these same anglers bring in more than $8.5 million per month to our region. None of this takes into account money these local outfitters, guides and other business owners spend in local communities through wages earned.
Thank you to members of the Idaho River Community Alliance for writing Gov. Brad Little and imploring him to consider the vast benefits of breaching the lower Snake dams. By the time the governor’s salmon workgroup finalizes its mission statement, Idaho’s fish runs will be extinct and our communities will be impoverished.
One of the greatest fisheries in America is on the verge of collapse. It’s time to transport our grain via rail.
Brett Haverstick
Moscow