Losing connection to ag
That was a nice front-page feature about the Willson Ranch school tour earlier this month. It’s a little disappointing that after 20 years, this annual event will no longer be available.
Thank you to the Willson and Lowe families for sharing their operation, the dedicated teachers at Jenifer Junior High and the many volunteers for their efforts to connect our youth to the impact and history of agriculture in this region.
Pete Wittman
Lapwai
Why trust the U.N.?
Why would anyone trust what the United Nations reports? They, as well as other climate scientists, have been shown to present false information. Besides, the U.N. only exists as an interim to world government.
Who decided to use pre-industrial carbon dioxide levels as a baseline to measure future carbon dioxide levels? Those levels are abnormally low because it was the ending of the Little Ice Age — low temperatures lead to low plant and animal respiration rates and high carbon dioxide solubility in oceans.
And who in their right mind would believe, at that time, there were accurate temperature stations on every square foot on Earth?
As you would expect coming out of a period of abnormally cold temperatures, as the temperatures naturally rise, so do carbon dioxide levels because of increased respiration rates (from increased plant and animal growth) and carbon dioxide released from the oceans.
If carbon dioxide is the driving force of the climate, then why can the day-to-day temperatures fluctuate as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit? The carbon dioxide levels remain essentially the same from day to day. And why isn’t each day a little warmer than the day before if carbon dioxide levels are the cause of warming?
If it’s too hot or too cold, what is the correct temperature — and who gets to decide?
Obviously, carbon dioxide is not controlling the climate. But a lot of trouble-makers would have you believe that for their devious political agenda.
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Lead in his pencil?
Before he embarrasses himself any further by opening his mouth and inserting his foot, Congressman Russ Fulcher (Tribune, Oct. 10) needs to learn that there is no lead in a No. 2 pencil — it is graphite (a form of carbon and a nontoxic mineral).
As the website Pencils.com explains, “The common name ‘pencil lead’ is due to an historic association with the stylus made of lead in ancient Roman times.”
An English friend suggests that perhaps Fulcher had another type of “pencil lead” on his mind.
Priscilla Wegars
Moscow
Missing bumper sticker
Lucky Brandt in left-leaning Seattle had his TRUMP 2020 bumper stickers mangled. I am sorry about that.
I also regret my two magnetic “Some one else for president” bumper stickers were stolen when I was in the Lewiston Centre Cinemas. I assume they are now riding around on another person’s car who wants someone — or anyone — else for president.
Colleen Mahoney
Lewiston
Helpful volunteers
A heartfelt thank you to the 100 Clarkston High School seniors who volunteered Oct. 11 for Twin County United Way’s Day of Caring. They picked up litter and volunteered at nonprofits.
Selfless acts of giving showed all of us in Clarkston that these seniors have big hearts.
Monika Lawrence
Mayor, city of Clarkston
Clarkston
Fulcher’s half-right
The Lewiston Tribune’s Oct. 12 front- page story on Congressman Russ Fulcher’s Lewiston town hall meeting quotes the congressman as saying “Or anyone who writes with a No. 2 pencil has got lead. We get it from China. ...”
A pencil’s “lead” is actually a mixture of graphite (a form of carbon) and clay. But, in a way, the congressman is right: Many pencils (which used to be made in America) are now made in China (and Mexico). China has numerous graphite mines. According to a U. S. Geological Survey report, no graphite has been mined in the United States since 1990.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville