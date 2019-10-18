Disgusted by Trump
I’m so disgusted by President Donald Trump’s ignorance, rudeness and lies. If you met someone like him, would you want to be friends or neighbors? Not me. I’d get as far away as possible.
His latest insult to the world came as he tried to justify removing our troops from Syria. He’s abandoning the Kurds, who helped rid the area of ISIS. He whined that Turkey didn’t help us “at Normandy.”
A Google search about Turkey in World War II came up. “Turkey remained neutral until the final stages of World War II and tried to maintain an equal distance between both the Axis and the Allies until February 1945, when Turkey entered the war on the side of the Allies against Germany and Japan.”
I should have sent him my copy of “World History for Idiots.” (I gave it to an immigrant from Sweden. )
R.G. Nourse
Clarkston