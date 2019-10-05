Recuse yourself, Sen. Risch
Sen. Jim Risch: You are kompromat — compromised. You should recuse yourself from decisions and vacate your Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairmanship for discussions relating to Ukraine.
According to Federal Election Commission records, on Nov. 13, 2013, you met with three lobbyists from Mercury Public Affairs — Vin Weber, Ed Kutler and Michael McSherry. They were lobbying on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, a “think tank” set up by Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to front for Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Russia Party of Regions.
On Dec. 4, 2013, Weber, Kutler and McSherry each contributed $1,000 to the Jim Risch for U.S. Senate Committee. These funds came from Ukraine/Russian oligarchs laundered through Manafort’s ECFMU. Weber, Kutler, and McSherry operated as unregistered foreign agents.
U.S. law prohibits your receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals or contributions made by one person in the name of another. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, you must have been particularly aware of these restrictions, yet you accepted the tainted money.
While the lobbyists have tried retroactively to update their foreign lobbying disclosures, there is no record of your campaign having returned the unlawful $3,000 donation that helped finance your 2014 reelection.
Gary Richardson
Boise
Bad call on e-bikes
I am very disappointed that e-bikes have been banned from the path in Clarkston. This is my form of exercise as I am unable to walk very far or ride a peddle bike. I will not ride on the streets and roads as this is very dangerous.
As for the e-bikes being a danger on the path, it is the rider, not the e-bike. I have been passed many times by people riding peddle bikes without any kind of warning. They are breaking the speed limit by many miles an hour.
I always ride below the posted 15 mph. I call out when I approach a walker and slow down even more when there are kids and or pets along the trail. I know that you never know what they are going to do.
The riders who break the rules are the problem, not the ones who obey them.
This is like banning all dogs because a few do not keep their dogs on a short leash and do not pick up after their animals.
Most e-bikes will not do more than 20 mph as the motor cuts out at that time.
Marvin Fackler
Clarkston