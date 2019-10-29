Deadline
Election letters are due by 5 p.m. today.
Lend a hand
I have a doe that hangs out in my backyard under my apple trees. Last fall, she was struck by a car and it broke her front leg. Well, her leg healed but it’s now at a 45-degree angle.
She’s healthy but she has a bad limp, which keeps her from being able to follow the other deer up the mountain. I see stories about people coming together and helping wildlife. I thought maybe people would come together and help her, maybe fix her leg or put her somewhere where she would have no worries and where she would be cared for.
I thought maybe you all could write a story about her and we could do something to make her life a little easier. Let me know and thank you for your time.
Debbie Trombetta
Kooskia
Elect Kelly, Laflin, Zabala
Jim Boland and Kathryn Bonzo, our two retiring city council members, served Moscow well. I graciously thank them for their dedicated service and accessibility. ...
Public service is the highest form of civic engagement and is designed to help integrate the past, present and future of a community into a cohesive and functioning society of equals. There is no man behind the curtain and his band of 12 elderly men calling the shots. There is no narrow, divisive and demeaning theology that demands a higher allegiance than all the women and men of Moscow do.
Councilors must serve only us, not their church or business. The only special interest is us.
I want my city council members to be unabashedly dedicated to the public good and civic service. That means listening to, understanding, appreciating and supporting all the good that Moscow represents. I want my council members to have shown that they can serve in the public good, that they can speak for and serve all of us equally and without hesitation. I seek representation by fellow citizens who have served and volunteered on public committees and boards and who have a demonstrated record of supporting inclusive public causes through their work with nonprofit organizations or state institutions.
Join me in electing Sandra Kelly and Maureen Laflin, and reelecting Anne Zabala to the Moscow City Council. Their service, altruism and dedication to the public good have already made us a more resilient and sustainable community.
Nick Sanyal
Moscow