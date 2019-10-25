Deadline
Election letters are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Smarten up
A note to Congressman Russ Fulcher after reading an account of your presentation to the public: Lucky for you, they discovered graphite in the 1500s and haven’t used lead in the core of pencils since the 1800s, according to Google. Graphite is a form of carbon and it is nontoxic. The only concern is the lacquer or paint used to finish the pencil.
I would suggest that you smarten up and not use this misinformation when holding a public meeting with your constituents.
Also, you better listen better to what you are being told by the president himself. People like you who spread disinformation are contributing to the division of the public, which you alluded to.
Barbara Paulson
Lenore