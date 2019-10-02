Voting no
After attending the airport meeting, I made a quick stop at the town hall meeting to ask a question and give a suggestion. I thought this would be quick where I could speak, get answers and go home. When I arrived 45 minutes late from the airport meeting, I had to wait an additional 30 minutes before questions, concerns and suggestions could be asked at the town hall meeting. I felt the panel was trying to sell its pitch for the sales tax increase, but I thought town hall meetings were for taking questions, concerns and suggestions from citizens.
I asked the panel if the sales tax increase was strictly only for the construction of the new jail. The panel said yes. I then asked: When the jail is paid off, will they decrease the 0.3 percent sales tax back down? The panel said no. I was disappointed.
With concern, I shared the proposed location is not a great location because it is too close to neighborhoods and ballfields.
I suggested an area across from the Les Schwab tires along Bridge Street. There is a open lot up for sale with easy access for transportation, a close vicinity to hospital and utility services in place.
Yes, a new jail is needed, but with no grandfather clause to reduce sales tax after the new jail is paid for and no response from the panel on my location suggestion, I have to share I will be voting no for the sales tax increase.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Snarling Graham
In a recent published photo, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey “Linsey Woolsey” Graham is shown suffering male menopause and snarling while he dares Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham has been fighting a hormonal imbalance since his “real male” hero, John McCain, died.
It is obvious that most congressional Republics seem to suffer some similar emotional malady that causes their foolish responses to information about Trump’s impeachable activities.
Growing up in the Carolinas, I saw “darling Southern boys,” such as Graham, develop faux, super-angry, threatening faces to assert their weak manhood. Graham should grow up; his threatening looks scare no one.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Likes these two
I was glad to see letters from Jim Peek and Paul Oman in the Lewiston Tribune last week — two voices of reason in a sea of madness. Published letters are often rude and just silly. I don’t see how that can help.
Peek is a wildlife biologist and sees a scientific view of wolves in our environment. Fear and loathing drives much of the discourse when it comes to predators, when actually predators are a vital component of the environment. A healthy ecosystem requires robust predator/prey relationships. Just because they may clash with humanity does not make them evil.
Oman’s very astute and timely letter calls this warmongering administration out. It’s embarrassing and dangerous that the president of the United States views the murderous prince of Saudi Arabia as a friend and ally, and there is no way America should ever consider going to war to assist him. There are no winners and losers in war. And there certainly is no justification for a war over oil and money.
It’s time for old politicians to leave the stage and turn governing over to younger, more progressive minds. It will be their world. Let them design it.
And hey, how about that whistleblower?
Susan Westervelt
Deary