Thanks
Chapter No. 18 of the Disabled American Veterans of Lewiston would like to thank the very nice lady who paid for our coffee supplies at the local URM store.
This was a very kind and thoughtful gesture.
God bless you and thank you again.
Robert M. Whitlock
Commander,
Chapter No. 18 DAV
Lewiston
Sounds like Trump
An article on page 2B of the Sept. 30 issue read: “Man charged in attack of jail guard won’t face trial.”
It quoted a medical report indicating that the man “exhibited symptoms of delusions, disorganized thinking, probable hallucinations and poor insight and judgment.”
That’s the best thumbnail description of President Donald Trump I have ever read.
Dan Whitlock
Lewiston