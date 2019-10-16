Written in graphite
Apparently our Idaho congressman, Russ Fulcher, is very good at spreading falsehoods and fake news. He is not so good at real facts. According to a quoted statement from his recent visit to Lewiston, Fulcher believes there is actual lead in a No. 2 pencil.
Furthermore, he said China is supplying that lead.
People who believe this ignoramus at his word should research his so-called facts. Pencil lead is not lead at all. It is, in fact, non-toxic graphite.
Get a clue, Congressman Fulcher. Quit spreading falsehoods. You are part of the current problem.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Trump’s in the clear
The Constitution of the United States declares “The House of Representatives ... shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”
In Article I, Section 2, clause 5, our Constitution empowers the totality of the power to begin the removal of a president of the United States from office in one body of Congress — the House.
Impeachment is not bestowed to the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, nor Adam Schiff, nor any member or committee of the House — even if they all attack together.
The institution of the House has to act by voting to impeach President Donald Trump. It has not done that and therefore there is no impeachment inquiry.
This is a continued, corrupt, partisan, organized “overthrow Trump attack”: lie, lie again, frame, set up, denigrate, belittle, depreciate, sully, slander, insult, sling mud at and do a hatchet job on.
This is what Democrats did to Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. It is what they have done to Trump ever since he became a candidate running for president.
So what did they cook up this time to try to frame Trump?
Some unknown Democratic CIA snowflake filled out a whistleblower form because he was hysterical regarding what people said about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president.
Then Pelosi and Schiff started the fake impeachment inquiry.
Trump immediately released a transcript of the call proving he broke no law.
So what if another so-called whistleblower was created. The transcript already proved Trump did nothing illegal.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah