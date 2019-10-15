Pass Prop. 1
The new larger jail would be funded by 3 cents sales tax per $10 purchase.
The proposed site is on county-owned property across from the landfill.
Overcrowded is an understatement. The jail was built for 16. The current jail on Fifth Street houses 48 to 56. The overflow sleep on the floor next to the cell toilet.
What if a meth-loaded inmate attacks another inmate, resulting in severe injury and a million-dollar lawsuit?
What about those who are not jailed but should be?
Come to the last town meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2377 Appleside Blvd., and get answers.
Let’s not engage in shoulda, coulda, woulda.
Let’s do it.
Rose Bunch
Clarkston
Beating the drums
Of course, dam removal advocates are beating their drums, blaming the lower Snake River dams for low fish returns. However, how many of our fish are being harvested from the West Coast by foreign factory fishing ships? ...
As quoted from a Lewiston Tribune article, Lee First of Aberdeen says millions die behind these dams every year.
The fact is millions of fish are sent to the ocean by our hatcheries and the spawning native fish, but more millions of pounds of fish are taken from the Pacific Coast and we can’t stop the foreign fishing vessels. ...
There are rivers with no dams with similar lack of returning fish to spawn. The seals in the sound and the sea lions in the Columbia along with other predators take our fish by the millions. But we can’t kill the seals or sea lions due to environmental issues with these vultures.
Also, why do we have fish hatcheries that are not operating? The Ringgold hatchery on the Columbia by Pasco has not been operating for four years and it produced millions of salmon for the Columbia River. The Tucannon hatchery that produced steelhead by the thousands is also closed.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his people seem to be more interested in spending thousands of dollars on the predatory wolves than producing fish. Something is fishy and it smells. It is time for fish and game to get fish production back as a priority and get rid of the predators. ...
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
See for yourself
The photo of Donald Trump in the Oct. 3 Tribune exemplifies what an insane screwball this maniac really is. Impeachment is a must to save this country.
William Van Allen
Clarkston
Where the jail belongs
Seventy-five percent of the space surrounding the Asotin County Courthouse, the Asotin County Annex and other buildings in a two-block area divided by a vacated Cleveland is vacant and ready to build a new jail.
Use the Google Earth map to see it for yourself.
There are more than 11 dozen vertical parking places on Second Street, South Filmore and on South Cleveland.
The city of Asotin and Asotin County working together will put the new jail where it belongs in Asotin and they together will prosper.
Art Johnstone
Clarkston
Elect Bradbury
The city of Lewiston must be the laughing stock of Idaho. The city pays the city manager nearly $20,000 more than the state pays the current governor.
Vote in the November election for John Bradbury for city council.
Ron Jones
Lewiston