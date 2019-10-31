Vote no
Are we the people as dumb as Mark Zuckerberg claims? “They trusted us, the dumb f****.”
Zuckerberg’s opinion was based on jillions of us posting personal info on Facebook. He grew rich selling that info.
If we vote to raise the sales tax for a new jail, we are dumb. Here’s why:
1. The cost is unknown.
2. If jail is built, the tax surcharge will continue forever.
3. The Asotin County commissioners made an execrable mess out of the aquatic center financing.
4. Politicians are contemptuous toward the public, same as Zuckerberg.
Giving those rascals a blank check will demonstrate our stupidity.
Vote no on the jail tax.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Seeks support
People ask me: Why run for the school board? It is a thankless, volunteer position. No matter what you do, some people will not be happy.
My answer: Many people run away from a burning building while a few run toward it. I am one of those few and our school district is on fire. Our current board has demonstrated its inability to work with teachers, community members and students. It is not willing to listen to people who question or challenge its pre-decided opinions.
I am running against an incumbent who planned not to run, but filed on the last day because some of his supporters fear change. His lack of enthusiasm for the job fills me with sadness for Mountain View School District students. I know some of these students personally, students whose hearts were broken when the board chose to fire their favorite teacher.
It’s a school district with some wonderful teachers and students held back by a board not willing to fully engage in the real issues of the school district. Mountain View is not something written in some distant website. It is our students and the teachers showing up every day trying to do their best.
My “students first” campaign motto reminds us why we are here. I care about the students and want what is best for them. Let’s all work together for a better future.
I hope you will vote for me for Mountain View School Board, Zone 2, on Tuesday.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
Pass Prop. 1
For those of you that are still mulling over whether you should vote for Proposition 1, the new jail in Asotin County, I urge you to vote definitely in favor of it.
This new jail should have been built “yesterday.” The conditions in the current facility are appalling. No one except maybe the most hardened criminals should be subject to such dreadful living conditions. It houses more than three times the number of detainees that it was originally built for, and poses a very real threat to the employees who have to shuffle them around.
Some have argued that our county is too small and doesn’t need a new jail. The new jail will be built to hold 150 to 200 inmates and have the capacity for future expansion to house more inmates.
The fact is that most of the crimes committed in our county are from out-of-towners. This is why we need this expanded facility. Law enforcement refers to this as “catch and release.” In other words, no penalty is set in motion.
The current location on Fifth Street in downtown Clarkston is lacking the space it needs to add on and is in the area of Clarkston High School and downtown businesses. The new jail’s location, across from the landfill and adjacent to Evans Road, is a perfect site, and the county already owns the land.
Vote yes on Prop. 1.
Russ Evans
Clarkston