Return to Riverside
I enjoyed the recent article on country music artists by Marty Peterson.
That was an exciting time for the local Potlatch area. You can see why at the Potlatch Scenic 6 depot, where copies of the posters advertising the country music artists who played at Riverside Park adorn the walls of that refurbished building.
This group is missing the Johnny Cash poster, who played there on Nov. 7. 1958.
We have Karen Rohn and her committee of Potlatch citizens to thank for keeping these memories alive. They have reclaimed a lot of the Potlatch heritage that exists through the buildings they have refurbished. They also have produced a country western event the last few years called “Return to Riverside.”
This is an all-day program featuring several Northwest bands, with one national headline artist that play country music.
Gary Kendall
Potlatch
Gallina is treated better
When an accused is arrested, he is thrown into a dark cell, cut off from the life he knew and made to sleep on a cold, hard floor.
Then in a video arraignment where he is merely a spectator, he is stripped of every right a citizen is guaranteed. Bail is set so high most working people can never afford to get out to go to work so they can’t afford an attorney.
Of course, if you’re somebody special, you’re treated much differently.
When Judge Scott D. Gallina was arrested, he was driven clear to Walla Walla. The next day, instead of a video arraignment, he was driven all the way back to meet with a special judge in a special room. His bail was set at $50,000. Anyone else’s would have been 10 times that.
He was allowed to keep his firearms. Funny, nobody else gets to keep his.
Was he armed? If so, add five years to each count.
Was Gallina read his rights before questioning or questioned first like most people?
Now Gallina is out on pocket change bail and getting paid $14,000 a month by you.
His trial is expected to last four weeks on your dollar.
Everyone has the right to a fair trial with a judge who has the, “appearance of being fair and impartial. ...”
If there is a trial for him, it won’t be like everyone else’s since he’s already getting preferential treatment.
Lynn Jackson
Connell, Wash.
Vote for Kelly
Kevin Kelly is a person of extremely high integrity, honesty and a willingness to help whenever he can. I know as a city councilor he will work tirelessly to find solutions to issues, answer citizens’ questions and be available when needed.
In past years, I have asked council members questions regarding why something did or did not happen. I felt ignored and received no reply to my questions. Just a “well, that’s how it is” response.
Citizens who take the time to ask these questions deserve an answer by those elected to the council. Kelly will not ignore citizens and will strive to serve the people of Lewiston.
Kelly wants Lewiston to succeed in becoming a city where our young people can find employment opportunities and not have to relocate to provide for their families.
Please join me in voting for Kevin Kelly for city council on Nov. 5.
Cheryl Grim
Lewiston
Backs Parks
Like other Pullman residents, I received my ballot for the upcoming election. Among the issues we will be voting on is the selection of new members to our city council.
I am a resident of Ward 1 and am presently served by Ann Parks. I have decided to vote for Parks for a second term. She has proven to be the type of councilor that a city as diverse as Pullman needs. She is always a thoughtful listener to constituents and fellow councilors alike. She is respectful of the ideas and opinion of others, even while forwarding her own ideas, making it easier to form consensus and tomake policy.
Parks is a community activist who serves on the boards of the United Way of Whitman County and the Neill Public Library. She is one of the dedicated women who worked to keep the Distinguished Young Women Program in Pullman.
Most importantly, Parks sees the city council as a team working together to address our city’s future. At this time when communities large and small are going to be asked to make big and bold decisions about challenges ranging from homelessness to climate change, the city council needs a member with the wisdom and grace of Ann Parks.
Carolyn Cress
Pullman