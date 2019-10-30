Three for Kooskia
Kooskia residents: Please vote for Don Coffman to be your next mayor.
Coffman has been a resident since 1971 and has more than 20 years of experience on the city council. He knows the ins and outs of city business and deals well with others on the council, city employees and the public.
Greg Gibler and Alana Curtis deserve your votes for city council positions. Both belong to pioneer Idaho County families and grew up in Kooskia. Both are very capable, dedicated to Kooskia and have years of on-the-job experience dealing with the public.
You won’t go wrong with these three.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Pass Prop. 1
Are Asotin County taxpayers ready to gamble that the risks associated with an overcrowded jail can continue to be ignored?
Do you think the American Civil Liberties Union or the feds will continue to ignore that we are forcing inmates to sleep on the floor next to a toilet?
Do you think there’s not an attorney waiting to jump into a lawsuit when someone being held on a DUI is beaten by a meth addict inside a three-person cell built for one?
When that happens, money to clean up the mess will come out of the general fund and property taxes will take the hit.
Instead, we can raise the sales tax by a tiny amount, our friends from surrounding counties can help pay for the jail and we may be able to avoid a disaster. I don’t want to gamble. I’m voting for Proposition 1. It’s both the fiscally responsible and humane thing to do.
Paul Emerson
Clarkston
Elect Laflin
Moscow needs Maureen Laflin on the city council.
She brings many skills, strengths and experiences, including her background as a mediator.
Mediators deal with realities, take people as they are and do not try to change them. They help people see where they have common ground and then move forward, past differences, into action.
This town has differences in religion, politics and philosophies, but our common ground is rich and fertile. For one example, all of us want smart growth that provides real jobs sufficient to attract and support families.
Laflin comes from a business family with experience in local politics. While she directed the University of Idaho College of Law’s Legal Aid Clinic, she created a separate, self-sustaining, statewide institute that trains mediators and sets high standards for the ethical and effective practice of mediation.
The institute operates in the black with no state money.
Laflin, Anne Zabala and Sandra Kelly are committed to working with all residents of Moscow to keep this place vibrant. Please join me in voting for them.
Monique C. Lillard
Moscow
Where has she been?
In a letter in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune, my opponent wrote in regard to the panhandling issue: “We plan to institute ideas that have been successful in other cities.”
My question is: What have you been doing for the past four years?
Ordinances are just a part of my plan for this complex issue. It will take a community effort to include educating the public and developing resources.
Spokane has instituted ordinances along with identifying the panhandlers to get them to referred services. We have to always keep in mind we are dealing with human beings and compassion should always be our foundation.
With that said, we also have to be ever-vigilant for public safety. If I’m elected, this is my commitment and I won’t quit working on this issue.
Richard Hayward
Clarkston