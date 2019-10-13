Retain Lawrence, Larsen
There are two Clarkston city officials running for reelection . I urge voters to keep them. They are Monika Lawrence, the mayor, and Belinda Larsen, city council member, position No. 6.
Both are highly motivated individuals with Clarkston’s best interests at heart. Both are proactive and have been instrumental in the city’s success.
We would be hard-pressed to find anyone who could fill their shoes.
Lawrence has devoted more time and energy to her position then any mayor before her. Working closely with Steve Austin, the city clerk and treasurer, she oversees the financial operations and all other city business that others would and have avoided.
Larsen has that same enthusiasm and work ethic. She takes the lead in council business, heading up the public safety committee while also being a key component in advising how to distribute the lodging tax in Asotin County and Clarkston, as well as the chamber of commerce.
Larsen is also one of Clarkston’s most avid council members when it comes to the city’s meetings .
Voters need to keep Monika Lawrence and Belinda Larsen.
Russ Evans
Clarkston
Letter was pure opinion
On Oct. 1, a letter titled “Indoctrination” appeared and the opinions expressed in it were expressed as if they were facts. The writer failed to document the source of the opinions expressed in his letter about climate change denial.
He stated: “Many of the top climate scientists of the world reject the theory of ‘man-caused global warming.’ ” Assuming that many of the top climate scientists in the world would contribute to the writing of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, what did they have to say in the recent report in 2018?
The IPCC “Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degree Celsius” was formally approved by the world’s governments in 2018. On page 18, it states: “Human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1 degree Celsius of global warming above pre-industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8 degrees Celsius to 1.2 degrees Celcius. Global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate (high confidence).”
In index III of the report, there is a list of 244 contributors and 714 reviewers who were climate scientists living in various countries throughout the world. These must be “many top climate scientists” of which he wrote.
This contradicts the writer’s letter. Having read his letters during the years, I believe his information about climate change denial comes from the Heartland Institute and its Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change. His letter contained no creditable scientific truth.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Cancer on America
When campaigning, President Donald Trump famously said: “Russia, if you’re listening ... ,” and he meant it.
Less than six hours later, the first known attacks on the Democratic National Committee servers began. Trump solicited, received and benefited from Russian interference in the 2016 election.
This is criminal behavior. ...
Trump has blackmailed and extorted Ukraine into “investigating” the Bidens. Only days after we found this out, Trump stood on the White House lawn and publicly invited China to “investigate” former Vice President Joe Biden, further compromising American farmers suffering from Trump’s trade war with China. ...
Merely soliciting foreign interference in an election is a crime. This administration has done so much more than merely solicit future election interference.
Republicans elected and defend a president who has Russian oligarchs co-signing his loans with Deutsche Bank. This is the degree of threat Trump cultists pose to American democracy. Republicans who defend Trump are a cancer on America. The only way to fight the infection is with an army of uncompromising truth tellers.
Like Russians who support Vladimir Putin, Americans who support Trump are equally brainwashed, power hungry and self-serving. They have given up on ... America as a shining city on a hill. They prefer steroid rage in a World Wrestling Federation ring and in their politics because chaos favors the corrupt and dishonest.
This is what America is dealing with today. Those who support and defend Trump are the actual corruption in this country. Trump is just the symptom.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee