Read the letter
Nita Mauch, I have read and reread both your Oct. 6 letter and then my Sept. 29th letter. Simply stated, my letter supports the 5-to-4 United States Supreme Court decision in the case McDonald v. Chicago that upholds the individual’s right to keep and bear arms. The dissenting view written and endorsed by four liberal judges would eliminate that right and, as written, would lead to gun confiscation.
Yes, I am afraid that we could lose our Second Amendment rights. Four Supreme Court justices and numerous politicians have openly stated that, if they could, they would take away all our firearms. Our Founding Fathers thought that this individual right was so important that they placed it No. 2, right after the freedom of speech.
In your letter, you made all kinds of accusations against me that are totally wrong and that I did not even discuss in my letter. You obviously think that all gun owners are selfish, uncaring, mindless fanatics.
I assume that you are a good person and I know that I am a good person. And I believe that we both want the same thing, to end the horrible mass shootings. My family is in just as much danger as yours.
A recent letter that I wrote about our problem with mass shootings was published in the Tribune on Sept. 15. I would encourage Mauch to go to lmtribune.com, type in that date and the title “Locked in a vicious cycle” and read my letter.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Three for Moscow
Moscow voters have an opportunity to elect three amazing women to serve on our city council. If there were only two, I would call them “the dynamic duo.”
But there are three, so they are “the terrific trio.”
All three have a long history of public service in Moscow and are strong advocates for maintaining our quality of life here. They support inclusion of all people, embrace diversity and will work to promote smart, sustainable growth in Moscow. In addition, they each bring different perspectives to the council, based on their experience:
l Maureen Laflin’s experience leading the University of Idaho law school’s legal aid clinic, doing social work and conflict resolution have required serious listening skills and thoughtful synthesis of solutions.
l Sandra Kelly’s experience on many boards (Humane Society, 1912 Center, League of Women Voters, etc.) gives her perspective on a wide variety of issues.
l Anne Zabala’s experience on the council since 2017 has shown how serious she is about soliciting feedback from the public and making data-driven decisions on our behalf.
I encourage voters to select these three for Moscow City Council when they vote at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Nov. 5 or starting Oct. 21 at the Latah County Courthouse.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Sorry, Clark
With impeachment talk in the air, I find it both comical and pathetic at the same time seeing old news clips from the Bill Clinton impeachment hearings 20 years ago.
You might recall that Clinton was accused by Republicans of committing high crimes and misdemeanors and then lying about it after his tryst with an intern in the Oval Office. Republicans demanded that Clinton be removed from office over this.
Admittedly, what Clinton did was wrong. But Clinton’s actions did not imperil our national security or that of an ally. Clinton didn’t invite illegal foreign interference in our elections. Clinton did not openly defy subpoenas or stonewall investigations. Clinton did not make up false and scurrilous accusations about his accusers or political opponents. Yet, in speech after speech, Republicans insisted that Clinton be removed from office.
Now we have a sitting president who clearly has abused the power of his office, including doing things that threaten our democracy and national security, lying, obstructing investigations and attacking those who blow the whistle to expose the truth about this corrupt president. But the same Republicans who wanted to remove Clinton from office think this is no big deal.
With apologies to Clark Griswold: I can’t wait for Trump’s Senate impeachment trial when Democrats will have the opportunity to show that these Republicans are cheap, two-faced, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, dickless, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sacks of monkey scat.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Not surprised
It is disappointing that the Kurds are being left to their ancient enemies. But then how could they, we and our sometimes allies be surprised? We left the Cubans, Central and South Americans, Vietnamese, Cambodians and others after pledges of always being there for them. Hong Kong protesters are on a limb alone and they know it. How can you trust a government that changes every four years? We must pick our battles, not let the battles pick us.
Dean Hattan
Clarkston