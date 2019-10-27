Working for families
Some Moscow City Council candidates claim to be “pro-family.” What does that mean?
I would define it as helping Moscow continue to develop and improve in areas that are important to families: a clean and healthy environment, sustainable water and energy usage, green space and access to outdoor activities, pedestrian and bicycle accessibility, public transit, quality public schools and a welcoming environment for a diversity of families.
In these areas, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala will lead Moscow well.
Kelly is an advocate for sustainability and a healthy environment. She works at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, which provides children with healthy outdoor educational experiences. I have worked with Kelly to plan a community event, and can attest she is a hard worker, very positive and a pleasure to work with.
Laflin is campaigning on improved accessibility, which is vital to families. Families and children need safe sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities, bicycle accommodations and access to transit. Kids need a way to get around town safely. Accessibility enhances everyone’s quality of life.
Zabala supports sustainability, especially in protecting our aquifer, and she has worked to get public input and data to support city decision-making. Families may not have time to attend city meetings but they can participate in quick surveys, and they will know Zabala seeks their input. These pro-family measures are also pro-business. Businesses want to locate to communities that are family-friendly for their employees.
Vote pro-family and pro-business by voting for Kelly, Laflin and Zabala.
Diane Prorak
Moscow