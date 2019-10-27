Deadline
Election letters are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Jail’s no answer
In front of you, Asotin County resident voters, is the 2019 general election ballot. Most important is Proposition 1, which adds sales taxes to build a new jail. I urge you to consider its entire cost as it has been pushed as the answer to solve the issues of crime here in our community.
This is not factually correct due to the underlying reasons why crimes are committed.
Yes, there are certain individuals who commit crimes that do require use of jails. Of the individuals incarcerated, many are young, charged with nonviolent misdemeanors, such as disturbing the peace, petty theft, drunk driving with no injury to others, public drunkenness, simple assault and battery, traffic violations and failure to show up for court-ordered community services.
These are tried in the local municipal courts. Their crimes carry punishments including fines and/or incarceration in the county jail, which does not deter them from committing crimes. All it does is create a costly warehouse to stow away individuals from public view.
If we want to reduce these crimes, we need to address the underlying reasons.
Many need better education, job training and even some structure in order to avoid pitfalls leading to crime.
If we really want to help our community, I suggest building a multipurpose facility, which offers rehabilitation, skills training and a structure similar to the Pierce academy to give youth tools to succeed, not to incarcerate and become a warehouse of repeat offenders.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Reelect Lawrence
Clarkston citizens, as you cast your ballots for offices and issues please consider the position of city mayor. This is a nonpartisan position with very little authority relating to decisions made by the city council. I would call it an administrative position.
In all the time I have lived here, never have I seen any of Clarkston’s mayors ever cast a vote. That position is to be the face of Clarkston to other cities and counties as well as vital agencies.
Issues to be considered are discussed in the committee meetings and are brought forth during a council meeting. Recommendations are made to the council and a vote to pass, table or just a plain no is then taken.
I do not really know Monika Lawrence, but have interacted many times with her in various meetings, situations and sometimes detailed discussion. I believe she will continue to work for the good of our city and for “We The People.”
I am asking for your vote to keep Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence in office. She brings experience and a civil tone to the council meetings. She comes prepared to lead those meetings with knowledge and authority of her office.
Alice White
Clarkston
Backs Kelly
As elections for Lewiston City Council near, I’m writing to share my experience with one of the candidates. As a newcomer to Lewiston, the first neighbors we met were Kevin and Janelle Kelly. They were working in their yard on a Sunday morning when we walked by to take another look at the house we had just placed an offer on.
During this past year, I’ve gotten to know Kevin as a neighbor, and have more recently asked him about his run for city council. He’s explained that he wanted to take a share of the responsibility for making Lewiston a better place to live for himself and especially for his daughters. Everything I’ve come to know about him backs up this motivation.
Others can vouch for their experience with him on the zoning board. My experience is as his recent neighbor. He’s been the kind who offers to help when he can, to send his daughters over to lend a hand painting our house or who gives you his phone number so you can call if you need anything else.
Kevin is not the kind of person who tells you when you have a headlight out in your car. He’s the kind of person who picks one up at work, and offers to install it that afternoon, a quality that would be welcome on any city council. He’ll have my support in November.
Woody Packard
Lewiston
Dictators want us unarmed
Has anyone noticed the connection between the Hong Kong protests and our Second Amendment? The Hong Kong police are using firearms against the protesters while the protesters defend themselves with umbrellas. Perhaps Hong Kong will have a First Amendment when they have a Second Amendment.
As Mao Zedong has been quoted: “Political power grows from the barrel of a gun.” Dictators love unarmed people. Perhaps it’s time for a short review of tyrants against unarmed populations: Russian Revolution, Armenia, Ukraine, Germany during World War II, post-war Europe, Hungary, Cuba, Vietnam, Cambodia, Central America, China, Hong Kong and Beto O’Rourke. Let us connect the dots.
They lead us to leftist wing of the Democratic Party. What you see in Hong Kong is what you are going to get here if they prevail. Consider a review of the Federalist Papers.
And here’s a retort to the Lewiston Tribune letter to the editor that the term “well regulated militia” refers to the National Guard. In the late 1980s or early 1990s, that term was used on the front cover or in the article from Newsweek magazine concerning schizophrenia treatment in the late 1700s. It read: “Every well-regulated sanitorium must be equipped with a ... ”
The author’s reply was that the term meant “state of the art, latest technology.”
Perhaps we need to revisit the wisdom of the Founding Fathers because good and evil never really change.
Dean Hattan
Clarkston
Hearing the message
A resounding “yes” to Dennis Anderson’s Oct. 4 commentary in the Outdoors section, which was titled: “How to avoid being dumb and deaf — learn from me: Protect your ears.”
Hey, I don’t want to steal this guy’s thunder but I already mentioned hearing protection for parents, children and concert-goers a few weeks ago in my own letter to the editor.
But warnings about the need of parents to provide ear-plugs to children at concerts cannot be overstated. I was inwardly upset this summer at two concert venues at the Gorge and Outlaw Field in Boise when I saw parents with infants, mostly in harnesses or even strollers, without hearing protection.
But Anderson is right on the money about another instance. I did grow up with shooting handguns without earplugs where my ears would be ringing all day long, a fact I was also going to mention in my other letter but didn’t have space left.
I was very encouraged when friends and I went to see the Marshall Tucker Band at the Clearwater River Casino where at the security gate casino officials had provided a vat full of orange-colored ear plugs. Good job to them.
So maybe somebody is listening — literally — out there. Now parents need to take heed as well.
Alan Goddard
Clarkston
Not the only one
We make much ado about the Second Amendment to the Constitution as if it is the only amendment.
How about the First Amendment, freedom of the press? Once upon a time our press could print whatever their investigative reporters observed. Today, according to Paul Oman’s Sept. 17 letter to the Lewiston Tribune, Robert Murdoch owns eight news media outlets. Sinclair Broadcasting owns 193 TV stations, capturing 40 percent of America’s news viewership.
Isn’t the free press important to America anymore? Or are we happy with what corporate America is offering the news.
How about the Fifth Amendment —deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law?
Or the Sixth Amendment: The “accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy public trials”
Or the Eighth Amendment: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed.”
Big Pharm can make a drug that kills 400,000 people and nobody goes to jail. But some kid of color is arrested for possessing a few ounces of an illicit drug and is sent to a corporate-run prison for years.
Can’t pay a $50 fine? Go to jail where you are charged for lodging per day and a $50 fine can quickly mushroom to a $500 fine.
Can’t pay bail? Go to jail to wait months to a year.
All of the above violates our Constitution. Don’t we care about these violations? Why aren’t we protesting as for the Second Amendment? Is it because the Second Amendment is corporate funded?
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Remove the dams
Beginning in the early ’60s, I welcomed the return of all wild steelhead and the fishermen who pursued them. Fishing the deep green pools of the North Fork before Dworshak Dam was magical. The Orofino businessmen were all pro-dam, thinking the dam and hatchery would be good for business. Lewiston business interests promised the impending closure of the gates of Lower Granite would be good for barge traffic, making Lewiston a shipping mecca the business leaders promised.
But there is no free lunch. These projects chipped away at the soul of Lewiston and north central Idaho.
The price of complacency is a dagger in our souls. The culture of pursuit of 40-inch wild B steelhead is just a memory. Wild steelhead are near extinction. The fishing talk in cafes and enthusiasm on the street about the strength of the steelhead run are gone. Our soul and Lewiston’s fish-centered culture is almost just a memory. We hope for a change but that takes courage and action by our leaders, which is certainly missing.
Urgent action is needed now. For the sake of your soul and that of the valley, you should demand action to remove the Snake River dams. There is no other answer.
Greg Munther
Missoula, Mont.