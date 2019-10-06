Stripped
It appears we have arrived to the era of “the emperor has no clothes.”
President Donald Trump appears to believe that he should be able to do what he wants, when he wants, and no one can criticize him. He believes he is a dictator and has no limits. No matter how wrong, wrong, wrong his conduct, when he is criticized, instead of saying he made a mistake, he attacks the source of the information, as if running someone else into the ground will somehow change the past and make him right, instead of wrong, wrong, wrong.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is an even bigger snake, advised Trump to conceal the latest misconduct. So now, the latest ploy was to try to conceal bad conduct by hiding the documents, withholding a whistlerblower complaint, etc. Finally, after intense pressure from the public, at least some of this has been released.
The additional, bizarre twist is to send Rudy Giuliani, who very much resembles somebody’s crazy uncle, to meet with foreign governments, even though he is not a member of the administration and has no official capacity.
Throughout all of this, the Republicans in Congress blindly support Trump, no matter what he does, because they are so desperate to cling to power. It is hard to see that as patriotic behavior on their part.
We just have to get rid of these people before they wreck the country and destroy every friendship we have in the world.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Written in English
Americans need to enroll in remedial English. This need is shared by various U.S. Supreme Court justices, past and present. The need for remedial English is readily demonstrated by the confusion as to what the Second Amendment to our Constitution means.
The English language has two types of clauses : independent and dependent.
The independent clauses carry the meaning and can stand alone as complete sentences.
A dependent clause relies on the independent clause’s meaning for its relevance.
Our Second Amendment to our Constitution states: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The dependent clause mentions militia, free state, all of which require the meaning of the independent clause for its relevance.
We could add further dependent clauses about duck hunting, skunk shooting or celebrating the Fourth of July’s fireworks.
The Second Amendment remains “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
How we acquire firearms remains the same as how the writers of the Constitution and its original amendments got theirs. As free men, we can buy, sell, trade and make our own firearms. Alas, the squeamish have burdened us with rules and regulations.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Trump coverage slanted
On Sept. 23, President Donald Trump spoke to the United Nations General Assembly’s annual session, ... stating: “No right is more fundamental to a peaceful, prosperous flourishing society than religious freedom, yet it is rare in the world. As we speak, many people of faith are being jailed, murdered, often at the hands of their own government.”
As of 2009, according to Pew Research, more than 80 percent of the world’s populations restrict religious freedom. No other U.S. president has ever addressed the U.N calling for religious freedom. The Lewiston Tribune did not report this. You reported on the U.N. Climate Summit. Your article stated: “Trump dropped by the summit ... and left without saying anything. ...”
Your article then stated: “Even though there was no speech by Trump ... ”
He did speak at the U.N., just not at the climate summit. This is typical of the half-truths and continued lack of reporting of the good things Trump is doing. ...
Your political cartoons on a daily basis disrespect our president. ...
Instead, you extensively report the climate change narrative, scaring our children and grandchildren into thinking “we are in the beginning of a mass extinction,” according to teenager Greta Thunberg. At the same time, there’s reporting that depression, anxiety and suicide among our youth is increasing at alarming rates.
Look around. ... Our economy is booming, unemployment is at record lows and manufacturing ... is back, while the Tribune keeps the good truths out of the news.
Sharon Cooper Mulligan
Clarkston