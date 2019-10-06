Not friendly in Seattle
On a recent trip to the left United States ( Seattle), one of the tolerant, peace-loving, fans of coexistence chose to mangle one of my TRUMP 2020 bumper stickers.
It appears their standards are a little less civil than they would like us to believe.
Hypocrites?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Vote for the jail
I will ask the citizens of Asotin County to vote for a new, state code-compliant jail. This is not and will not be another aquatic center.
Why? First, we got higher property tax for a facility that a private business would have built. Secondly, two loans were made, after the fact, totally without a vote of “We the People.” The original bond was for 33 years. I have no idea the date of final payment on those two non-voted loans. These facts are easily discovered. ...
The jail bond is a sales tax that equates to 3 cents on a $10 purchase on everyone who buys goods or services anywhere within Asotin County. ...
My husband, Robert White, has been a jail chaplain for the last 40 years. I started as a chaplain in 2000 and we both are still there. ...
The current jail facility is way too small and lacks safety measures for those housed and it is unsafe for the staff.
I honestly ask those who are against this facility and want to continue with what is located in Clarkston to answer this one question: Are you comfortable knowing there are lawbreakers walking the streets, in the stores and driving cars because there is no room for them in the current jail? ...
When the jail is finally completed, it will have enough rooms for volunteers to hold financial management classes, how to apply for a job or rent application, AA meetings, as well as religious services.
Alice White
Clarkston
Vote no
The Asotin County commissioners need to pause and consider maintenance and operation costs with the proposed new jail.
If the new jail is built in the Clarkston Heights, it will saddle taxpayers with increased costs in the operation of the jail. Costs would include county employees traveling to the facility for maintenance and cleaning as well as for transportation and security of inmates when needed in the courtrooms in Asotin.
The only place that makes sense is to build the jail near the courthouse in Asotin. This allows for a patron of the jail to meet directly with his or her attorney and also meet with family. The sheriff’s office staff who are already located in Asotin could be used for emergencies. Video conferencing is not always the best or most legal way for the accused to be in court. There are times the inmate in the jail has to be in the courtroom.
I will be advocating to vote no for the jail if it is located anywhere outside of the city of Asotin and not close to the courtrooms.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
War on drugs failed
Regarding Jerry Strahan’s two opinion pieces: I’m sure that Strahan’s views regarding the future of Clarkston’s justice system and county jail are deemed correct by him and his cronies at parole and probation who may receive job security, but not by everyone.
There is a systematic problem with jails. They don’t have a person’s health or rehabilitation in their best interest.
Just because treatment isn’t always successful doesn’t mean you give up on it or else we would have given up on the “war on drugs” long ago. I believe the answer is between treatment and a slight decriminalization of what 80 percent of the prison population is full of — drug possession criminals.
Let’s get real. The war on drugs is a failure.
According to Strahan’s views, we should just give up. You know more often than not, the first casualty of war is the truth. America already has one of the largest prison populations in the world. Some people believe the answer is to expand a justice system that was based on oppression; other people don’t believe expansion is the solution.
Strahan suggests expanding a justice system riddled with corruption. Yet we don’t even teach our children the laws of this country in which they live while we enact new ones every year and find new ways to subvert Americans’ constitutional rights.
Most people can’t even name their most basic fundamental human rights. Can you? There are 10 of them.
Apollo Warnock
Clarkston
Read it this way
In response to Tymothy Park’s Sept. 29 letter: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, (this is a dependent clause or preparatory clause; it relies on something more to give it meaning) “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” (This is an independent clause; it stands on its own and gives meaning to the preparatory or dependent clause.)
The right of the people to keep and bear arms is bestowed in the independent clause. I believe your questions can be cleared up if you consider them in this light.
James R. “Jim” Davis
Lewiston