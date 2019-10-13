Trumpers in denial
Ever notice that when people vehemently deny factual information, they end up on the losing end? It’s because they knew they were wrong in speaking false information and attempt to cover it up or deflect attention on them and their own statements.
You learn a lot by watching how people respond to the police or other authority individuals. Some pretend to listen to the officer informing them of their violation of the laws and, in turn, debate the legal aspects, saying something to the effect that others did similar violations but were not cited. So the law officer must be in error.
It’s like the little kid who was caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
Well here we have the same situation with President Donald J. Trump, except it’s way more serious than a cookie jar.
He’s caught in his own admitted phone call exchange with a foreign leader, offering military aid and asking for “a favor in return, though.”
That’s a criminal act under our Constitution and is impeachable, no matter how he tries to spin it.
I know that those of you who put all your eggs in one basket thinking he’s saving you or the country will deny it to the very end. Unfortunately, you can’t save him from himself.
Initially I had some hope he would drain the corruption from Congress, but we’ve seen he just added to it as people offered contributions for a political position.
I trust after he’s gone, we will heal our divisions.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston