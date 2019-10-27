Vote no
According to the ballot I received, the money for Proposition No. 1 will go for the cost to improve the safety and jail facilities in Asotin County.
Now what it doesn’t say is where the percentage amount of what will go where.
I still don’t know the cost of the jail and what the jail when built will entail. I guess that is why when the jail is built, the tax does not stop.
It sounds like the county commissioners have again figured a way to lead the voters into another plan to simply cause taxes to continue forever. It’s just like one big ball wrapped into another and the voters do not realize what they are voting for and why.
I believe you need a new jail. But I will vote no on Prop. 1.
Unless you have an endless pocket, you should, too.
I hope you realize more taxes will be coming and the county commissioners have not made any attempt to clean up what we already have.
Government just keeps the people in debt. Guess you have forgotten why the Revolutionary War was fought. It seems it was over high taxes
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Best for Moscow
I have lived in Moscow for 35 years and truly love this city with all my heart.
I am pro-business and pro-family.
I am also pro-diversity, pro-religious freedom, pro-marriage freedom, pro-town of many faiths, pro-equal rights, pro-choice, pro-arts, especially Heart of the Arts.
I am pro-science, pro-environment, pro-wilderness, pro-public education, pro-public transportation and pro-alternative transportation.
I am pro-solar and pro-wind energy, pro-public parks, pro-public assistance for those in need, pro-children and pro-feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.
My pro list goes on. In the upcoming important election, please join me in voting for the three city council candidates who I believe share these values, making Moscow the warm and welcoming community I love — Anne Zabala, Maureen Laflin and Sandra Kelly.
Greg Meyer
Moscow
Endorses Bailey
I want to see Bob West replaced on the council by Henry Bailey.
Paul Schadler, Dan Millward and Glenn Hibbs have been on the council forever, it seems, which is fine. Things seem to have run smoothly. West, the newest member of the council, was voted in by the current council when Mike Bovey resigned. I have to wonder why he resigned. ...
Since that time, there has been a lot of problems on the council and I attribute most of them to West.
He and his wife moved here from California a few years back. He immediately started getting into all kinds of organizations and took charge literally and has tried to implement “big city ways” into Kamiah ways.
The majority of Kamiah residents and our surrounding area like our Kamiah ways and don’t need him trying to change them. Why did he move here in the first place if he doesn’t like the way we do things? ...
The council operated well before he entered the picture. I am asking for your vote for Bailey.
He was on the council from 2000 until 2003 when he moved out of the area and was a good council member. He is a lifelong resident of the Kamiah area. He is a team player and respectfully listens to his constituents. He has visions of refurbishing our city pool, Riverfront Park and any other project that comes along in future years.
Watch our city grow by voting for Henry Bailey.
Sandie Daeges
Kamiah
Picks three
These past four years, Cari Miller and Ged Randall have been the right people for the right time. Their leadership on the city council has helped advance the needs of the city of Lewiston.
They show up, do the work expected of them and ask the hard questions.
Kevin Kelly has shown the same qualities on the planning and zoning commission. I encourage you to vote for Kelly, Miller and Randall to continue letting them make Lewiston an attractive place to live and work.
Bob Blakey
Lewiston
Hayward is misinformed
It appears that Richard Hayward has not done his homework. If we could legally restrict or prohibit panhandling in Clarkston, we would have passed those ordinances.
Laws that restrict or outlaw panhandling are illegal because they restrict freedom of speech, according to a number of recent court cases. Consequently, panhandling laws have been repealed in many cities.
Charitable solicitation is constitutionally protected speech and panhandling is a basic form of charitable solicitation. It’s the same law that allows the annual fundraiser “Fill the Boot.”
Clarkston’s Public Safety Committee and I have discussed panhandling and the safety issues they pose at length with our police chief. We plan to institute ideas that have been successful in other cities. But they cost money and need to be part of our upcoming 2020 budget considerations.
Monika Lawrence
Mayor, city of Clarkston
Clarkston
Voter guide available
For many years, I have depended on the voter guide produced by the League of Women Voters of Moscow to educate myself on the candidates and issues. I also looked forward to the candidate forums sponsored by the League. Both platforms were very helpful in making my decision on the best candidates.
I am pleased to announce that we now have the voter guide available online at LWVmoscow.org and on Facebook at Facebook.com/moscowlwv. The voter guide file is printable so you may read it online or print it for reading at a later time. ...
Liz Khosravi,
Co-president, LWV Moscow