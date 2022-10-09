Decoding MAGA
MAGA not extreme? Please look deeper than the hollow words.
l A secure border: Are Republicans proposing a legislative solution or just using immigration as a tool to sow fear and division?
l Fair elections: The 2020 election was absolutely fair and has been repeatedly upheld in courts of law. Do fair elections mean only your supporters get to vote or send fake electors to try to overturn the vote of the people?
l Energy independence: Including cheaper green energy and a chance to save the planet?
l Tough on crime: Does that include crimes committed by past presidents and insurrectionists or just poor people, especially those with dark skin?
l Save babies: Does that include babies who are already born? You may believe that life begins at conception, and you’re entitled to your religious beliefs, but you’re not entitled to force them upon others. The Constitution separates church and state.
l Stop genital mutilation: Huh? Medical decisions need to be left to the individuals and their doctor.
l Put parents first: Before whom? Before children? Does child abuse ring a bell?
l School choice: You have school choice. Surely you don’t mean tax money should support religious schools. Remember separation of church and state?
l Protect constitutional rights: To control your own body? To go to school without fear of being shot? To embrace any religion or none? To read what you want?
l Put America first: While acknowledging the atrocities that have been committed in her name?
Alice Jacobson
Lewiston
Elect Hill to Congress
Natasha Hill wants to represent the 5th Congressional District in Congress, but it takes a lot of money, not just good policies.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been entrenched as the 5th Congressional District representative for 18 years, earning $174,000 a year and amassing a personal worth of $4.5 million.
McMorris Rodgers is loaded with money, unlike most of her constituents.
McMorris Rodgers has learned the game of getting reelected, not representing the needs of her constituents. In her 11 campaigns, she has raised more than $19.8 million for reelection. Interestingly, 51% of her campaign money comes from outside her district. Her top donors are pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, lobbyists, real estate, utilities, political action committees, securities and investments (Opensecrets.org).
In 2022, her campaign and political action committee fundraising groups amassed $4.5 million for her reelection. McMorris Rodgers’ voting record clearly shows us she dances to corporate desires. She has voted against all the top issues we face today. She voted for tax cuts for the rich but against helping vets with toxic exposure, women’s rights, gun control, infrastructure, climate change actions, health care, lowering prescription drug costs, inflation reduction and more.
It’s time to look at what McMorris Rodgers does to us, not what she says to us (Opensecrets.org).
In November we have the perfect opportunity to protect ourselves from McMorris Rodgers and corporate greed by voting Natasha Hill to represent us in the House of Representatives.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Keeping her subscription
I grew up reading the Washington Post and Evening Star, in the Washington, D.C., area.
In Richmond, Va., Lufkin, Texas, Bismarck, N.D., and here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, I have always had a subscription to the local newspaper.
I understand it is a lack of delivery people that sometimes keeps people from receiving their paper. But in the three or four times in 36 years that I have missed my paper, someone always brought it to me. I live in a difficult-to-find area, but always got the daily paper, eventually.
It’s a shame people are too lazy to have a paper route anymore, especially in a college town like Moscow. You’d think the students would like to earn some money.
Those who have canceled their physical papers should at least get an online subscription. And the Lewiston Tribune should put the funny papers online.
I’ll continue to get the newspaper until I die, and hope that someone will cancel my subscription when I do. Ha ha.
R. G. Nourse
Clarkston
Sunday comics are available at lmtribune.com.
Elect a super heroine
Last night I dreamt I had a congresswoman with a secret superpower: She was immune to the lures of lobbyists. This left her with the passionate priority to care for her constituents.
She fought bravely for the sustainable futures of the farming families in her district with a “BAM” to the fossil fuel industry contributing to climate conditions that threaten lives and livelihoods.
She fought a powerful institution undermining the quality of life for people living in her district with a “KA-POW” to the medical industrial complex.
Then she gave a “SMACK” to the predatory lending practices that systematically inhibit a person’s ability to thrive.
It was “BOOM” to the tax evaders and white-collar criminals, then “BANG” to the archaic superstitions that inhibit scientific advancements that benefit human life on this planet.
I don’t yet know if Natasha Hill will be a superhero in the House of Representatives with a secret superpower, immunity to the influence of lobbyists and therefore votes in favor of measures that positively impact the daily lives of people in eastern Washington.
But I know who is not.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Pinocchio’s flame thrower
Dana Milbank has covered Washington, D.C., politics for almost three decades, currently ... with The Washington Post. He writes former President Donald Trump himself didn’t create the noxious environment of today’s GOP.
“He is just the monster the party created over the past quarter century,” Milbank says in his book, “The Destructionists, The 25 Year Crack-Up Of The Republican Party.”
The “Republican Revolution” engineered by Newt Gingrich in 1994 adopted the basic premise that “truth should be anything the Republicans think it should be, as they understand it. ...”
Milbank says for the last 25 years Republicans have been hacking away at the foundations of democracy and civil society, with their war on truth, exploitation of racism and white supremacy, sabotage of the institutions and norms of government, dehumanizing of opponents and condoning of violence.
Milbank points to the Republican frenzy to portray President Barack Obama as an African born Muslim, gleefully embracing the slander and lies of such ilk as Rush Limbaugh, Pat Buchanan and Steve King.
The election of Obama had triggered a strong racial backlash, with the Republicans “othering” Obama, not just opposing his policies (Magnanimous Mitch McConnell proclaiming bluntly, “We will never work with this president”) but demonizing him as anti-American and unAmerican — trademark GOP modus operandi.
Milbank writes that by stoking the racial backlash against Obama, the Republicans had turned themselves into “the party of white grievance. All Trump had to do was light a match.”
And along came Pinocchio with a flamethrower.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Reckless from the start
Let me first say that for years I have admired many of Marty Trillhaase’s editorials and have agreed with most. That’s not the case with the Oct. 2 editorial about Richard Eggleston and his crusade against COVID-19 vaccination.
That editorial says it would be reckless to print any more Eggleston columns about COVID-19 until the Washington Medical Commission rules on his behavior.
Actually it was reckless to print the very first such column because Eggleston is an eye doctor with no professional expertise relevant to COVID-19.
The Lewiston Tribune has prided itself on the “open marketplace of ideas” it presents as letters to the editor and Eggleston’s remarks probably would have been appropriate as letters. But his columns carried something of a Tribune endorsement because the Tribune went out of its way to invite them and presented them prominently.
As far as I can tell from the Oct. 2 editorial, unless the state commission finds Eggleston has engaged in dangerous speech, the Tribune will welcome back more of his COVID-19 views (like endorsing ivermectin as a remedy). This would be wrong, wrong, wrong. And the Tribune should be able to see that.
Don Coombs
Moscow
Choose Gresback
Are you a lifelong Republican getting disillusioned by the extremists in the Idaho Legislature?
Have you noticed that several notable Republicans have come out to support Tim Gresback? This is a trend sweeping the Idaho Legislative race for state Representative in Legislative District 6.
The current representative, Brandon Mitchell, has voted with the extremists in preventing a woman’s right to health care in terminating her pregnancy.
He voted against increasing the income level for tax relief (circuit breaker) for those struggling to pay their property taxes.
He voted against an increase in the grocery tax credit.
He voted against older or disabled persons having someone drop off their ballots at a ballot box.
We need a reasonable person who has common sense and serves the ordinary people of District 6. We need Gresback, who listens, who understands what it is like to struggle for an education and struggle out of poverty. We need Gresback, who respects women and the decisions they make with their medical professionals and families. We need Gresback to be our voice of reason in this state, which is becoming noticed as a red state so far to the right that it is alienating its own supporters.
Gresback is a voice of reason. He has years of legal experience and he can argue for us and for our rights in the Legislature.
Put District 6 on the map of reason and common sense. Vote for Tim Gresback. We certainly will in our household.
Linda Pike
Moscow
In the picture
The Lewiston Tribune’s Sept. 16 Blast from the Past was a picture of the Washington State College (now Washington State University) 1933 football team.
I want to talk about some people in the picture.
The Cougars’ head coach was Babe Hollingbery. His 17-year record was 93-53-14.
His 93 wins were the most by any WSU coach.
His teams had 14 ties because, until 1996, there was no way to break ties.
His 1930 team lost to Alabama in the 1931 Rose Bowl. From 1926 to 1935, he never lost a home game.
Sad for Vandal teams, but his team beat the University of Idaho 16 times and never lost.
The next Cougar coach was Phil Sarboe, an outstanding player in the picture who is the only WSU player to coach his alma mater.
He coached the Cougs from 1946 until 1949.
After three years as an NFL player, his first coaching position was here with the Clarkston Bantams from 1937 until 1939.
He coached two more high schools, some at Central Washington University, and from 1951 to 1965 he was an outstanding NAIA coach at Humboldt State College in California with our Ced Kinzer (Lewis-Clark State College coach, 1947-51) as one of his assistants.
Buck Bailey is one of two assistant coaches in the picture. He coached Cougar baseball teams from 1926 to 1961.Local fans will remember his humorous antics.
Halfback Ollie Arbelbide is in the picture. In 1937 he played for our Lewiston Indians in the Western International League.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Skipped job interview
Debates were once common, a tradition in American politics, in which the voters could tune in to listen and learn who they might want to represent them. The purpose of the debates is to inform the public and ask hard questions.
In essence, we the voters are interviewing candidates to see who we might hire to represent us. That is a big deal.
So, I am truly confused as to why individuals running for Idaho public office would turn down the opportunity to debate with their counterparts running for the same office. What are they afraid of?
Gov. Brad Little couldn’t be bothered to debate challengers Democrat Stephen Heidt and/or independent Ammon Bundy. He stated he thought all Idahoans know enough about him already. Wow. That’s a bit arrogant, Gov. Little.
I, for one, wanted to hear each candidate’s response.
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher refused to debate Kaylee Peterson. I wanted to ask him about the large corporate donations he is receiving from big oil and the Freedom Fund. It seems a bit cowardly not to face your constituents and answer our questions.
Elected public officials who choose not to debate their opponents at election time are not respecting the voting public. We, as voters, want to know what you stand for and how you are going to help Idaho.
If you can’t respect me as a voter, why should I vote for you?
Respectfully, I won’t. You failed your job interview because you didn’t even show up.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Defends Eggleston
I write to defend Dr. Richard Eggleston’s right to express contrarian views about COVID-19 and its treatment, and to protest the shameful and cowardly decision by the Lewiston Tribune to surrender the position of intellectual liberty to prevailing political pressures.
I do not know Eggleston, have never met him nor spoken to him. However, I would defend at any point or in any venue his right to think, pursue and communicate contrarian ideas.
Perhaps, like many of your readers, I received an excellent secondary education at one of your regional high schools, Lapwai High School. That formative education encouraged curiosity, brisk debate and an unrelenting pursuit of truth. I followed the lead of that education all the way to a doctorate from Princeton. At no point at Lapwai or beyond was I ever censured or told to succumb to group thinking.
A basic lesson I learned at Lapwai was the crucial role the community plays in protecting all points of view. A favorite poem I learned was “First They Came” by Pastor Martin Niemoller following World War II.
His confessional called for the community to abandon apathy by rising in protest to protect others, even when you have differing views.
Here are two sentences from that poem: “They came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. They came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
I write this letter to speak up for Dr. Eggleston.
Gene Maynard
Auburn, Calif.
Elect Arkoosh
I’m from a political family, but as an independent have not publicly supported causes or candidates in the past.
However, I feel compelled to support Tom Arkoosh, an independent running as a Democrat, for attorney general. He is a Harvard graduate and earned his law degree at the University of Idaho,
Arkoosh is a water law expert, who will protect Idaho’s water resources during drought times.
He understands the doctor-patient relationship is not government’s business.
As a former Gem County prosecutor, he understands public safety, advocating for law enforcement and providing programs for vulnerable youth.
He has decades of experience in dealing with state regulatory agencies, ensuring fair licensing for Idahoans.
And he will be a competent steward to work with timber, livestock and other land users to keep our 2.5 million acres of endowment lands, managed by the State Land Board, productive and open for sporting and recreational uses.
Arkoosh’s opponent is a career politician lacking experience to effectively execute the attorney general’s duties and responsibilities.
Arkoosh believes in the rule of law and his oath will be only to the constitutions of the United States and state of Idaho.
I urge you to learn more about him at www.arkooshforag.com.
When it comes to the attorney general’s race, the person matters as much if not more than the party.
Arkoosh has experience, ability and independence, and will be a great attorney general for all Idahoans.
Nancy A. Hansen
Lewiston