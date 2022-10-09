Serving the kids
Kudos to Amy Kimberling. Having worked with a program that is state- and federally-funded, I must say that the “district found a way” is more than modest.
Only the best make it look that easy.
Clarkston School District is fortunate to have such an accomplished food services director. Well done for the kids you serve.
Jane Risley
Asotin
Whitewashing von Ehlinger
Regarding the two Republican state representatives who sent letters to the trial judge in gushing support of convicted rapist Aaron von Ehlinger, who was formerly the Lewiston state representative: This action is typical of present-day, leading Republicans who whitewash and trivialize the misdeeds of their own politicians while condemning from the housetops the sins of the opposition party.
But the fact is the “real” Aaron von Ehlinger was not the same person who was kissing up to his Republican colleagues all along, impressing them with his fabricated high integrity.
Rather the “real” von Ehlinger was a person who, all along, was capable of forcible rape if the opportunity presented itself.
And what about the poor legislative intern girl who will have to live with flashback trauma for the rest of her life? Will she ever be able to trust in a man again, thanks to von Ehlinger? My heart goes out to her.
Yes, von Ehlinger is right where he should be — behind bars for some time to come. And if a Democratic politician were to commit the same crime, then he should be treated with the same punishment.
Instead of writing whitewashed, glossed-over letters of support for von Ehlinger, hoping to get him an undeserved reduced sentence, Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and others should perhaps write to von Ehlinger himself, requesting from him a complete and thorough repentance — both to man and God for the first time in his miserable, lustful life.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Retain McCann
Thank you for the opportunity to submit this letter urging voters to retain Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative District 6. She proudly answered the governor’s call to serve, and she’s done a remarkable job.
Most know of McCann’s involvement in legislation supporting education, business and agriculture. She promised she would. Having spent a good portion of her life teaching and working with students, it’s little wonder she’s passionate about education.
Her strong support of business comes naturally, too. As a small business owner, she knows it’s a way of life one doesn’t undertake lightly.
Agriculture? Cattle ranching with her husband is a hands-on family affair. We’ve never seen her worry about getting her fingernails dirty.
In short, McCann takes a back seat to no one when it comes to honesty, communications and work ethic.
What you probably don’t know is the character and diverse experience she brings to the table.
She signs her correspondence with the byline “In Service” because it’s part of her makeup to give, and she’s given countless hours to community organizations, the Lewiston Roundup, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, the Lewis-Clark Air Festival and more.
Worth mentioning because she hasn’t, is McCann’s patriotism and love for our servicemen and women. Perhaps she inherited that from her father, a veteran of the United States Navy. McCann has contributed to veterans’ causes for years, including those associated with families of the fallen.
We have no higher tribute than to cast our votes to retain Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Robin and Laura
Turner
Lewiston
Elect Carter-Goodheart
Trish Carter-Goodheart is a breath of fresh air, bringing reason, passion, and common sense into the Idaho political arena. She’s not a politician hungry for power or someone with an agenda who thinks she has all the answers. She’s a community fundraiser and work-at-home mom of two young children who has stepped up to run for Legislative District 6 representative, seat A, because she cares deeply about Idaho’s rural communities.
A member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Carter-Goodheart has lived in Lapwai all her life. She has served on the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) Board since 2008, starting as a youth board member and staying after being asked to remain on the board. She also served on the public policy committee, focusing on legislative and policy decisions as well as fundraising and program development.
Carter-Goodheart is ready to use her skills to expand her community advocacy work by serving as a legislator who will listen to her constituents and work to address the unique needs and problems that all rural Idaho communities face.
Her top priorities are affordable and accessible early childhood education, improving rural communities’ abilities to access critical resources like broadband, and rebuilding deteriorating infrastructure, particularly roads, bridges and school facilities.
Check out her website at trishforidaho.com to find more information about her as well as lots of useful resources.
Please join me in donating to her campaign and voting for Trish Carter-Goodheart on Nov. 8.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Picks Gresback
Tim Gresback came by the other day and we sat talking on the front porch. He’s running for Idaho House, seat B, in Legislative District 6. I saw pretty quickly that this low-key guy is a careful thinker who cares deeply for people.
We talked about the education needs of our state and he had the numbers. He said Idaho particularly needs more vocational-technical education opportunities. His well-informed position is that the skills needed by the majority of workers in Idaho are changing with fast-moving technologies, markets and a growing population. This includes family-owned businesses in forest products, transportation, construction, heavy equipment repair, retail, agriculture and more.
Our state also needs more opportunities for affordable higher education. It’s a lot harder to get through the doors to all types of educational opportunities — traditionally a ladder to the middle class for those just starting out in life — because those in elected positions do not value education enough.
Gresback talked about all the expensive and unnecessary lawsuits brought by Idaho lawmakers that waste a lot of our tax money defending unconstitutional laws. ...
He also talked about how he would work to bring back a balance to Idaho’s Legislature. How many of today’s politicians vote against the most basic programs of public safety, education, affordable childcare and neighbors helping neighbors such as Meals on Wheels?
Gresback is a careful and ethical person with a lot of capability. He’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often, one that we should vote for.
Michael Jennings
Moscow
Recommends Gresback
When I was a senior in high school in 2006, I got in some trouble. Tim Gresback was my lawyer.
He convinced Judge Bill Hamlett, a Marine, to dismiss the charges because my plan was to join the Marine Corp Infantry.
Gresback refused payment, saying I was going to serve my country.
I was initially deployed to Iraq for seven months. Most of the time it was boring, although I experienced the loss of a few fellow Marines.
My next deployment, Afghanistan, was horrific. What I experienced was worse than Iraq. Improvised explosive devices were hidden everywhere. My hearing is mostly gone due to many IED explosions. I lost my brothers and helped retrieve several brothers’ bodies. I suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and have had surgeries.
When I returned stateside in 2009, I had difficulty with civilian life. I reached out to Gresback, who helped me tremendously. He quietly listened. He urged me to get help.
He truly cares.
Like Gresback, I strongly urge all struggling veterans to get help.
I also urge all veterans in Legislative District 6 to join me in voting for my friend and mentor, Tim Gresback, on Nov. 8.
Alex Thompson
Troy
Agrees with Emmert
Kudos to Jim Emmert for his Aug. 28 letter sharing examples of the Biden regime’s FBI being weaponized against American citizens.
On the Aug. 11 Flashpoint program, the host interviewed Simone Gold, who had a similar experience. Gold was one of the first medical doctors to speak out cautioning people about the COVID-19 “vaccine” and its possible side effects.
She was at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally and some months later arrested by the FBI at her home in the early morning. Rifles were pointed at her with a red dot on her chest.
She was purposely “over charged” so she could be shamed with a plea deal of six months in prison. If she went to trial with a Washington, D.C., jury she risked a 20-year sentence — for misdemeanor trespass.
Could this be retaliation for speaking out against the medical establishment and the Biden/Fauci agenda?
No matter that she was right and may have saved thousands of lives.
Recently, Mike Lindell was publicly detained at a Hardees’ restaurant by the FBI with a warrant for his cellphone. Yes, he has serious doubts about the 2020 election, but his whole focus now is ensuring that future elections are safe and secure. So are these the actions of a potential terrorist for promoting paper ballots and no voting machines?
Again I ask you Democrat voters if this is the country you voted for: FBI agents intimidating citizens for having a differing opinion?
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Back from the brink
The big picture excites us all for moments. That’s why World War III keeps our attention long enough to sell ads for pharmaceuticals.
I’m not sure what a phone does besides obfuscate and rationalize the workings of those devils. Clever device. You pay for that?
Nuclear war? That’s something. Decaf, please. I really don’t want to get stressed.
It’s escalating. Now we are personally involved. Have you seen the prequel? Oh, it’s personal, like the war is here.
I’m having a hard time sleeping. They’re being rounded up and taken to camps? It’s OK. It’s just those who were shouting about freedom or something.
It’s so annoying when someone starts telling you that something matters. It’s like just another form of oppression.
And you know what matters, right?
Check this out — 600 “likes” in a day. I’m not sure who to check with to see if my life matters. How do I know if I should care?
Nuclear holocaust would end this malaise — at the cost of ending consciousness itself.
It doesn’t matter how you feel about masks or red hat demagogues when you’re annihilated.
When all consciousness is extinguished, even your nightmares cannot come true.
If impending doom is what you expect, you might be relieved.
It’s hard to pinpoint what drives us to the brink. But indifference has to be a factor.
How little hope might it take? What flicker of beauty might be realized to turn us back from our annihilation?
The sunrise this morning is gorgeous.
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
Backs Nelson
I am casting my vote for David Nelson. I believe he has been a superb advocate for Legislative District 6 in the Idaho Senate.
Nelson’s dedication to honesty, professionalism, his steadfast commitment to his constituents and being accessible to them, and his positive voice and creative solutions have won my vote. I urge District 6 residents to join me in voting to reelect David Nelson.
Christina Baldwin
Moscow
Race-based grading
The news site, West Cook News, reported an Illinois school is changing its grading based on race. The opening paragraph states: “Administrators will require teachers next year to adjust their classroom grading scales to account for the skin color or ethnicity of its students.”
Of course, the next day, Facebook banned the subject as fake news.
However, information from a May 26 school board meeting indicates teachers must exclude grading variables that hurt the grades of Black students. They cannot be penalized for missing class, misbehaving or failing to turn in assignments.
Zeros and homework grades are to be eliminated from the grade book while allowing unlimited retakes on tests. Ds and Fs are to be replaced with incomplete grades.
Equitable grading involves getting rid of extra-credit opportunities and no bonuses for participation or attendance.
Grade inflation should decrease, especially among white students (who wokers think are more privileged). Honors courses should be eliminated.
The only thing woke educators are doing is accepting no learning and calling it academic success.
Imagine 21 runners lined up on the starting line of a one-mile race. Then imagine a finish line with all 21 runners hitting the tape at the same time. There are 21 winners.
That is equity; everyone has the same outcome. That is insanity because it is impossible.
If you believe in equity, you hate America.
If you believe in equality, you love America.
Do you want your children graded by the color of their skin?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Freedom? Yes
I see the Brandon Mitchell signs reading “Freedom Counts.” I take freedom to mean:
l Freedom to do what I choose what I want with my own body.
l Freedom to acquire and read the books I want.
l Freedom for all children to hear the truthful history of our country in our schools.
l Freedom to marry the person you love.
If this is also your idea of freedom, you should vote for Tim Gresback, not Brandon Mitchell.
Cindy Fisher
Moscow
Safety first
Concerning the continuing saga of the Thorncreek Road to Moscow Idaho Transportation Department project: Gov. Dirk Kempthorne proposed “Connecting Idaho” 20 years or so ago. This project, Thorncreek Road to Moscow, was to be the first phase to improve U.S. Highway 95 from Lewiston to Moscow.
As plans and dates were announced by ITD to begin the project in March 2016, the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition has filed several lawsuits resulting in delays to the U.S. 95 project.
Again, at long last, the project — Thorncreek Road to the top of Reisenauer Hill — was scheduled to commence on May 1, with completion in October on one of the deadliest stretches of highway in Idaho. Unfortunately, it was delayed due to weather.
In the meantime, another lawsuit has been filed concerning this stretch of U.S. 95 and is in the court system at this time. Nevertheless, it is encouraging that work on the rest of the chosen route is progressing.
We live on U.S. 95 and will feel the impact of the improved road.
However, we have seen the increase of 6,000-plus vehicles a day using the highway. We have also seen numerous accidents and several deaths.
We don’t believe anyone, including the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition, can deny the safety and comfort of driving to Lewiston. We need this same safety and comfort from Thorncreek Road to Moscow.
Gerald and Judy Reisenauer
Moscow
Flawed logic
There is something inherently wrong with Bob Hassoldt’s logic when he claims “class envy” was at the root of Reclaim Idaho’s Proposition 1, which is not even on November’s ballot because the governor did basically what the proposition wanted before the public demanded it with a vote.
Hassoldt’s logic falters even more when he claims a no vote would have made our schools better.
He might as well claim that removing a finger or two from your hand will improve your grip.
Our public schools, already ignored by the Legislature to the point of being one of the worst funded in the nation, would only be damaged further by telling the governor we don’t want the $410 million he has pulled from the $1.4 billion surplus to improve education. And to expect a Legislature that has persistently ignored its constitutional duty to public schools to suddenly start following Article IX, Section 1 is ignoring reality. The reality is that it takes an organization such as Reclaim Idaho to force the Legislature’s hand, or the trend would continue.
It was class warfare that has reduced our public schools to the point where local districts are forced to run levies to compensate for the Legislature’s shameful trend of allowing a billion-dollar surplus to accumulate while districts can’t afford to operate, and to use it as a reason not to improve schools is mind boggling. But Hassoldt devotes five columns of this paper to that very argument.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville