Endorses Love
I am supporting Renee Love for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 5, representing Latah and Benewah counties.
Love impresses me with her energy and interest. She learns quickly. Most importantly, she has the demeanor and thoughtfulness to build support for her good ideas. And she will listen to you.
Idaho needs such character in the Capitol. We would all be better for it.
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
Thanks for the meme
Thank you for publishing Lori Gaskill’s meme on Monday.
It was based on Joe Biden’s actual comments during the debate that have been largely ignored by the media.
It is refreshing to see a political cartoon based on the truth.
So many of the anti-Trump cartoons are based on a proven lie.
This a welcomed change.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston