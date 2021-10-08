Keep the letters
Last December, Michelle Perdue advocated “fact checking” Opinion page letters.
But the Lewiston Tribune still prints material that ruffles her feathers.
So on Sept. 26, Perdue suggested that only two opinion letters be printed in each Tribune.
Possibility No. 1: Perdue yearns for, and appreciates, truth. Finding the Tribune full of lies, half-truths and distortions, her stomach churns. Understandable.
Possibility No. 2: The lies, half-truths, and distortions the Tribune publishes are, to Perdue, only watered-down, diluted weak tea. She wants full-strength George Soros, Nancy Pelosi, China JoBama poison propagated.
Advice: Take what you can get. The Soros, Pelosi, and ChinaJoBama material is the present stock-in-trade of the major media. There’s no disruption in the supply chain. And let’s face it — the Opinion page letters are the second-most-popular part of the paper. (Sports is No. 1.)
If Opinion page letters were abolished, the Tribune might morph into a local classified ad paper. Besides, it’s too soon to implement complete communism.
Just be patient, Michelle. China JoBama and his handlers are using artificial intelligence to “fundamentally change America” as quickly as they can.
Hope you like the changes.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston