God help us
China Jo-Bama put his hand on the Bible and swore to protect our country, the men and women who serve and to unite.
My goodness.
Joe Biden can’t be anywhere close to the truth.
Eighty million people, hear, see and smell what’s going on and it’s not good for our country — not to mention what the teachers union is doing to our children. Defund them.
Refund our people in blue.
Impeach the person holding the most important office in the world — China Joe Biden — and fire, without pay or retirement, all his smelly swamp dwellers.
This stinks to high heaven.
God help us all.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Build it and they come
For those not offering an opinion on additional homeless services in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, understand most of these services will not be for local people who find themselves homeless.
Understand authorities in large cities with an abundance of homeless people will purchase a bus ticket for homeless people and send them to Lewiston to take advantage of these new services and remove “problematic” homeless people from their area.
Understand that if Lewiston creates additional homeless facilities and provides these services in Lewiston, the taxpayers of Lewiston will never be able to fund enough beds to house all the people who will come here to take advantage of the services.
Understand that by supplying services, we will continue to give up our green spaces as homeless camps that will overrun available services.
As a side note, I wonder when the city of Clarkston will end allowing people to dump raw sewage from the homeless RVs into the storm drains — you know, the ones marked to save the salmon?
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Voting Democratic
In the interest of preserving everyone’s right to vote including those poor, disabled, elderly or minorities — as well as the right of women to equal protection under the law, including legal control of our own bodies, and the right to life on Earth for all wild species, including the purity of wild waterways and the air all creatures breathe, we will vote for, and Newhaven Private Wildlife Sanctuary endorses, the full Democratic slate of candidates.
Karen Schumaker
Deary
Vote for Arkoosh
Independents, Republicans and Democrats alike can be thankful that Tom Arkoosh is running to be Idaho’s next attorney general. He has years of experience as a lawyer and a commitment to upholding the rule of law in a nonpartisan manner.
In contrast, his opponent, Raul Labrador, is committed to highly partisan politics and to his own political advancement.
Labrador will involve us in lawsuits that will cost us a fortune.
More dangerously, as a friend of the Idaho (so-called) Freedom Foundation, Labrador supports government intervention in our hospitals and libraries, our schoolrooms and our bedrooms.
Arkoosh is a conservative.
He believes that “the true conservative Idaho bent, whatever the party, protects individualism and the absence of government interference.”
Idahoans, please vote for Tom Arkoosh to be our next attorney general.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Elect Arkoosh
If, like me, you are yearning for nonpartisan or bipartisan candidates to vote for, we are in luck. Tom Arkoosh is the ideal candidate, and he is running for attorney general of Idaho.
Arkoosh has been a lifelong independent.
He is a seasoned attorney who understands that the job of attorney general is to be the people’s lawyer.
He will be focused on the Constitution and on state laws.
He has years of experience and familiarity with the work of the attorney general.
As an attorney, he took an oath to not pursue frivolous lawsuits.
He registered as a Democrat in order to provide a choice on the ballot for the position of attorney general.
He believes the attorney general’s office is a law office bound by the rule of law and not a political office (as his opponent does). He is running a bipartisan campaign and intends to serve the people of Idaho (not special interest groups) in a bipartisan and professional manner.
Please give your vote to this fine man, Tom Arkoosh. You won’t be betraying either party by doing so.
Constance Brumm
Moscow