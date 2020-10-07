Not ‘suckers’ or ‘losers’
As a veteran, I resent that President Donald Trump has referred to former veterans as “suckers” and “losers,” especially since his supposed bone spurs enabled him to avoid military service.
In a Sept. 3 Atlantic article by Jeffrey Goldberg titled “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers,’ ” Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because it was raining. The article quotes Trump as saying: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed. Trump asked, “Who were the good guys in this war?” The article also stated that he didn’t understand why the United States intervened on the side of the Allies.
In 2018, Trump asked his staff not to include wounded veterans in a parade, on grounds that spectators would feel uncomfortable in the presence of am putees. “Nobody wants to see that.”
Trump’s behavior has caused 489 retired public servants to write a letter supporting Joe Biden for president. The letter states: “We are former public servants ... (who) in many cases risked our lives for the United States. We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders. ...
“America needs principled, wise and responsible leadership. America needs a president who understands, as President Harry S. Truman said, that ‘the buck stops here.’ ”
Tom Fellows
Lewiston