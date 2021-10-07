Maintain American values
Seeing the Haitians turned back seems terribly unfair after so many others have crossed the border freely for more than a year.
It does not matter if they are pawns funded by whomever for whatever grand political scheme. If the intentions of those who fly the Haitians to the border are to break and divide us, then our lack of humanity only played into their hands. Basically, don’t let the devil make a devil out of you.
Receive all people with grace, no matter how they come to you.
If Mexico and Haiti had equal standards of living, there would be no need for amnesty and no fear of guarding borders. Believing that we need to leverage economies in order to win is the philosophy of a peasant. We all have ingenuity; each man can be a king.
Also, if former President George W. Bush’s words hold weight and the growing desire to treat right-wing Americans like al-Qaida terrorists becomes policy, then former President Donald Trump will merely show them the way to their target. He’s a New York liberal who plays the part of right-wing populist so well that even liberals forget that he’s one of them. But his performance has tapped a sentiment that shouldn’t be forgotten — that we are strong and proud and independent. We must maintain these values as truths.
And consider Mahatma Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj (home rule): Only purchase and do business with your countrymen and you will break the empire that is trying to make you dependent. Start with buy American, then cut Wall Street and publicly owned companies. It’s time to reclaim our destiny.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Crapo, Risch don’t care
It’s wild to read about this performative opposition to raising the debt ceiling, an inevitable step to keep government running and America a world power.
Sen. Mike Crapo, in a carefully crafted statement intended to deflect all blame to the Democratic Party, calls the most recent budget a “reckless, partisan tax-and-spend proposal.”
Sen. Jim Risch’s statement is almost identical.
Weird — it’s like our leaders use talking points rather than original ideas. These guys know the debt ceiling needs to be raised because of previous spending and the massive tax cut passed under the Trump administration. Back then, the national debt was conveniently forgotten.
Meanwhile Crapo, one of 10 members on the joint Senate-House Committee on Taxation, is fully aware of how little taxes the ultra-rich pay through tax loopholes this committee has left open. He is also aware of illegal tax dodging by the rich and how underfunded the IRS is to catch tax cheats among the rich. It’s cheaper to audit the poor and expect the least wealthy among us to pay taxes.
Enough. If we all paid our fair share of taxes, funding government would be possible. Crapo and Risch don’t want to cut their salaries or their health care, or reduce the military budget. They want to reduce the funds that support Americans — that make health care possible, food affordable, keep children and families out of poverty, and keep roads and infrastructure working so we can have commerce.
They do not care about ordinary Idahoans at all.
Julia Piaskowski
Moscow
Vote yes
Here’s a great question: Why is it called the council-manager plan rather than simply the manager plan?
The answer is simple: to make clear and to emphasize the fact that all real power is in the hands of the city council. What the city manager has is responsibility, not independent power. Under Lewiston’s current structure, citizens elect seven council members who all hold equal power. They vote on important issues, adopt legislation and set policy on your behalf. Most importantly, as it relates to this topic, they are responsible for the city manager. The city manager answers directly to the council, not the other way around.
It’s important to understand that under the proposed form of government (mayor-council), the mayor would only serve as a voting member to break a tie of the city council. However, the mayor would have veto power. This means the mayor could attempt to reject any ordinance passed by the city council.
Even though the provisions of this power allow any ordinance vetoed by the mayor to be reconsidered by the council, this power, in the wrong hands, could become a bargaining tool in the game of dirty politics. This gives more power to one elected individual vs. power equally distributed among all members of the governing body.
Vote yes on the Nov. 2 ballot to keep power equally distributed among all elected councilors.
Cynthia Corrigan
Lewiston