Using God as cover
Way to go, Christ Church.
I always knew you would show your true colors some day. You’re not a religious group living the word of a loving God, but a political group spreading civil unrest while using God as cover. Shades of ISIS.
Bet you serve Kool-Aid at every service.
Nancy Biladeau
Lewiston
Where would Jesus be?
I am a soon-to-be 77-year-old widow, living alone for almost a year, and I would like to make an appeal to the younger generations regarding your resistance to wearing a mask in public.
It is true that there have been no deaths in Latah County. Have you given even the slightest thought as to why? I’m sure you have noticed that the deaths occur almost exclusively among those in my generation and others of all ages who are especially vulnerable.
Please be mindful of the fact that we are real people — sons and daughters, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents with family who love us and continue to insist that we stay home and out of harm’s way.
I understand why you don’t want to be bothered with a mask. Please understand that we would like to get out and be with people, too. But out of respect for ourselves and our families, we remain shut-ins who can get mighty lonely and bored at times.
However, due to your lack of respect for your fellow man, we can only look forward to an unknown time when the danger has passed.
I can’t help but wonder: Would Jesus have been there, leading the demonstrations in downtown Moscow and elsewhere?
See Romans 13:1-5.
Pat Monger
Moscow
Keep government out
In his letter published on Sept. 26, John Anderson makes a good argument for freedom of choice with regard to abortions. I would like to add a point.
When you give government the power to forbid abortions, you also give it the power to require them. It’s not a great leap of logic.
The best course, for both sides of the matter, is to keep government out of the subject altogether.
Dan Whitlock
Lewiston
Message to Moscow
Christ Church to Moscow: Breathe our spit and die.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.
Businesses saved
The coronavirus pandemic has hit all parts of American life, but some of the hardest hit have been the small businesses that drive our economy. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was quick to support critical relief for businesses, farmers and hospitals.
I believe that this quick action saved a large number of small businesses and jobs in eastern Washington.
Terri Nester
Asotin
Chooses Kersting-Lark
We hear people claim they vote for the person, not for the party. That’s difficult to do in Idaho. The Idaho Republican Party requires candidates to adopt its platform as a performance standard (idgop.org). With few exceptions, Republican candidates sign the “Integrity in Affiliation Form.” This form affirms support of the Republican Party platform that, among other things, calls for repealing our right to elect our senators (repeal the 17th Amendment).
My vote is going to someone who will work with others to find sensible solutions to our challenges and who will represent me, you, and all Idahoans with honesty, compassion and dignity.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Dulce Kersting-Lark.
Lynn Baird
Moscow
Protect the Constitution
The following is part of a letter I sent to Sen. Mike Crapo last week concerning the confirmation of a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The framers of our Constitution set up three branches of government as a check-and-balance system to guard against any one faction gaining complete control. This balance is the primary thrust of the document.
Republicans are arguing that because the president and Senate are of the same party, while they were not in 2016, that is the reason they must fill the seat immediately. Never mind what they said in 2016. Never mind that the voting in this election has already begun in some states. But that argument flies in the face of the checks and balance system of the Constitution. The Senate is already in lockstep with the president. Only two senators have the integrity to object (notably both are women).
The president now wants the third branch to do his bidding as well. We must stop this assault on our Constitution.
Vivian Gray
Lewiston
Angry at Trump-bashers
I am angry. Why? I read many articles in the Opinion page that trash the president that frankly are so out there it is ridiculous.
I read the article that said he trashed troops, calling them “suckers,” etc. One person made the comment he said that. More than a dozen have said that is baloney. Yet people don’t believe him.
Joe Biden can make numerous racist statements toward Blacks and ABC News calls them gaffes. He apologized, so all is well. Are you kidding me?
Look, then-candidate Donald Trump’s attacks on John McCain were disgusting. However, Trump has shown time and time again that he supports the troops and that he chose to be stupid one time. I am not happy with all the childish name-calling and I get angry when he does it. However, unlike many, apparently, I do not watch just one side of the news. People trash Fox News but think CNN and all the others are honest reporting. Please.
So perhaps when something is said by the liberals, maybe one should go to sites that are independent and have real reporters, not campaign managers for Biden.
For those moderate Democrats who will vote their party always: Be careful what you wish for.
Biden, if elected, likely will not finish his term and the radicals will have their president who will rip this country to its core if Congress becomes Democrat.
Shawn Emrey
Lewiston
Do the research and vote
Election Day is Nov. 3 and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The league invited all congressional, legislative, county commissioner, sheriff and prosecutor candidates running in the state of Idaho to participate by answering questions posed to them. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to making a selection.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidates information.
Every effort was made to contact candidates, but if there are any candidates who haven’t participated and would like to, please email me at lwvid1944@gmail.com.
Susan Ripley
President, League of Women Voters of Idaho
Moscow
Misleading numbers
As of Aug. 8, numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put deaths in the U.S. at 161,392.
Of the people tested for COVID-19 only, deaths were 9,682.
The remaining 151,710 or 94 percent had two to three other comorbidities (such as pneumonia or influenza) involved in their deaths. Pneumonia averages 51,710 deaths per year. Influenza averages 62,000 deaths per year.
For the U.S. population of 327 million people, the death rate from COVID- 19 only is 0.0000296 percent.
Other countries are only reporting COVID-19 deaths, not other related deaths with more than one comorbidity.
My question is: Why are CDC, the media, doctors and Congress putting out these numbers that are misleading the public?
To me, this means they are after personal gain, which means big money in their pockets.
Abel Workman
Weippe
In defense of humanity
I was in an Irish pub one night, enjoying the best lamb, potatoes and Guinness I can remember, talking with a couple of Irish brothers I was working with when an impromptu music session broke out by the fireplace.
Fiddling led to several lively tunes that cheered the crowd. Ladies kicked off their shoes and danced barefoot by the fire, as we stomped and clapped along.
And in a moment of hesitation that was too natural and perfect to be planned, a voice rose from the crowd and brought a hush to everyone present. Some solitary voice that somehow sang a memory to everyone in that room, reminding them who they are in some profoundly personal way that not even mirrors reveal. And when the song ended, one of the brothers said to me, “Now you understand why we fight.”
I looked at him with a question, because fighting was the last thing I could imagine at a moment like that, and that was just the point. Nobody takes this away from us.
I tell this because it’s important to remember something about humanity that’s being lost to madness. As we witness people finding extremes we didn’t imagine they could, at the heart of this madness was once the tenderness of their own lives. ...
In pain and confusion people can be steered wrongly, but something precious in life may potentially steer them back. True righteousness lies in the defense of that humanity, not in the loss of it. ...
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
OK to play
I found Tony Seubert’s letter in the Sept. 20 Lewiston Tribune to be mistaken.
Yes, on Sept. 10, the Lewiston High School girls’ varsity soccer game was delayed and ultimately canceled (the air quality index was 152). School district administration communicated a cancellation of outdoor activities with an AQI 150 or greater.
On Sept. 11, I appreciate actions to preemptively change the location of the varsity football game from Lewiston to Post Falls to potentially avoid a cancellation. However, the game could have been played in Lewiston as the local air quality remained suitable.
On the morning of Sept. 12, the LHS girls’ soccer team received notification their game was canceled due to forecasted air quality concerns. Again, I support the proactive decision to cancel for player safety, understanding the significant travel time of the opponent (Sandpoint). The communicated plan included proceeding with a group scrimmage if the air quality was acceptable at the time of practice. Interestingly enough, the air quality was in fact acceptable at the time of practice. Part way through practice, the coach re-checked the air quality to ensure it was suitable to practice.
How do I know this? I was one of a handful of parents watching the scrimmage. Another parent and I checked the AQI for coach on airnow.gov, as this is the tool the district utilizes.
I am grateful for our current LHS girls’ varsity soccer coach for providing passion for the program, a positive sense of unity, teamwork and ensuring player safety.
Michelle Skinner
Lewiston
Smith returns
He’s back. Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith just introduced himself to new viewers while assuring thousands of staunch supporters who have followed him for years on that he is now in a comfortable place.
Many of his audience members were shocked a year ago when he left Fox News and they wondered if he would reappear in a new setting. Well, he has. His calm and reassuring voice can now be heard on CNBC at three different locations: Direct TV channel 355; Sparklight Cableone channel 336 and Dish TV channel 208. He can be seen at times that vary from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
While no new network is completely free from bias, allsides.com gives CNBC a media bias rating of “center” as compared to left-leaning or right-leaning.
And many folks will sleep peacefully tonight, knowing that Smith will present the news in a clear and factual manner.
Welcome back, Shep.
Carole Sharpe
Clarkston
Expects Trump landslide
The Atlantic printed a hit piece called “Trump: Americans who died in war are ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ ” on Sept. 3, which alleged that President Donald Trump made comments about Marines who lay dead in a French cemetery.
No one went on record to confirm this.
There is no video nor audio.
John Bolten, who is no fan of Trump, says it never happened and even Tim Pool, a leftist YouTuber, agrees the article is trash.
Who believes this?
Some of your readers, as I have seen at least one letter about it.
It was predictable that someone would write to the letters on this topic.
There is no video, no audio, no one on record and it comes right before an election.
And some in our community still fall for election time dirty tricks. Or do they really believe it themselves?
I suspect many who are writing letters may not believe it but they pass it on in hopes others might.
I would not want those people on my jury if I was in court. So many people are sick of these lies.
You can expect a landslide victory for Trump on Election Day.
The left has learned nothing since 2016.
Michael Dietz
Clarkston
Endorses Marinella
I am writing in support of G. Scott Marinella for the position of Superior Court judge.
I am a Superior Court judge in Spokane County, having served in this position for 16 years. Before that I served as a District Court judge for six years. I am a 40-year member of the Washington State Bar. I have known Marinella for more than 36 years, first meeting him as we began our careers in the law. I have worked with him as a lawyer and then again on various boards and committees when we were the presidents of our respective judicial associations.
Marinella has the experience to do the job of a Superior Court judge today. He has practiced law for 36 years, been a prosecutor for 14 years, and a District Court judge and Superior Court commissioner for 18 years. He knows the work and can do it on the first day and every day he is on the bench. Marinella brings not only a wealth of experience to the position, but also integrity, common sense and a work ethic to everything he does.
The citizens of this judicial district will be well served by electing G. Scott Marinella to the position of Superior Court judge. Please mark your ballots for him as you vote this fall.
Harold Clarke
Spokane
Agrees with DeAtley
Many of us are on the same page. Good for you, Shelly DeAtley. So many of us would donate to causes but feel the money would languish in some public-run department until exhausted. Get personal knowledge about a department’s updating its computers, etc.,before any money hits the project.
Brian Windsor
Colfax
Offers fresh perspective
Open lines of communication are vital to ensuring the public trust.
If elected to the Asotin County Commission, I pledge to enhance the county’s web and social media presence, distribute an occasional email newsletter and look for other unique ways to consider public input. It’s essential for public officials to meet taxpayers where they are.
That’s not happening now.
Asotin County is accepting comments through 5 p.m. Oct. 13 on where to locate a new jail as well as other issues related to the project. A public hearing on Sept. 29 on the various proposals wasn’t widely promoted and was scheduled during the first 2020 presidential debate. No member of the public attended.
The unfortunate planning isn’t some sinister plot to deny the public a voice, but it is an example of the current commission not thinking collaboratively about how best to serve constituents. Given pandemic restrictions, we need to think outside the box to keep taxpayers informed.
A video of the presentation isn’t easily accessible on the county’s website, but you can watch it at facebook.com/BradGaryForAsotinCounty or bradgaryforasotincounty.com/jail.
Take a look. Comments can be submitted to the county via phone at (509) 243-2060 or email to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us.
Vote for Brad Gary Nov. 3.
I can bring a fresh perspective. Pooling our existing ideas and being open to new ones will help us tackle challenges in a way that benefits future generations.
Brad Gary
Clarkston