Tribune hostile to airport
Why is the Lewiston Tribune, which depends on ads from a vibrant economy, doing its best to destroy the single most important driver of Lewiston’s economy, the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport?
Contrary to its long tradition of professional journalism, it prints front-page, above-the-fold stories of conclusory allegations without factual basis by two former employees who were discharged for cause, questioning the integrity of airport board Chairman Gary Peters.
Marty Trillhaase then questions whether Peters has a conflict of interest with no evidence that he has.
Facts, as President Ronald Reagan long ago pointed out, are stubborn things.
During the Stephanie Morgan-Robin Turner-Chris Clements fiasco, the airport lost the Seattle and Boise Horizon Air flights and was on the cusp of being decertified by the Federal Aviation Administration.
There was no uniform policy regarding hangar leases and their compliance with rules and no uniform collection of fuel taxes, all of which help fund the airport.
Now all hangar leases are uniform and enforced equally. The airport no longer provides free parking to car owners who don’t use it and helps fund its operations with fees from those who do.
The airport board is laser-focused on regaining the lost flights to Seattle and Boise. For the first time since anyone can remember, the FAA Part 139 inspection of the airport listed not a single discrepancy.
Why don’t we read about these accomplishments?
It’s way past time to report facts and give Peters and other board members the credit they are due.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Shameful
Someone is stealing political signs from people’s property. This is not a political statement. It is a character statement. You are a thief. Do not feel proud.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston