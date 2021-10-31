Mayor more responsive
The city met early this year and voted to charge Central Orchards Sewer District as a large customer.
They did not notify the COSD about that meeting, so there was no public input from the COSD patrons. The COSD board asked for a meeting with the Lewiston City Council and two months later responded with the city manager and two councilors.
At that meeting, we asked for more information pertaining to COSD’s cost of treatment.
Four months later, they finally attended another meeting with information that wasn’t what was asked for on what COSD’s actual costs are for treating our sewage.
As of now, we have no solution or contract with the city.
I would hope that an elected mayor would respond in a timelier manner.
Jerry Northrup
Lewiston
Not buying local
This information was posted on Wilson Boots’ campaign expenditure website.
Printing Expenses:
l Precision Signs of Lewiston, $604.
l Vista Printing of Waltham, Mass., $2,583.
Upon further investigation, I found that all of the Vista Printing material is shipped from Windsor, Canada or Reno, Nev.
I would like a mayor who actually supports our local businesses and not just talks about it.
Mike Daniels
Lewiston
No more partisan politics
I don’t know about you folks, but I for one am fed up with partisan politics at both the federal level and the state level — not only here in Idaho but in many other states. The political climate has become so corrupt that nothing meaningful is being accomplished, just political wrangling.
The same thing is going to happen here if you vote no on Proposition 1.
If you doubt that, just read Wilson Boot’s Turnabout in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune.
He clearly politicizes the strong mayor approach to city government.
The last thing we need is more politics. Vote yes on Proposition 1 on Tuesday.
Bud R. Van Stone
Lewiston
Go with the experts
Vote yes on Proposition 1.
The 2020 election was horrific to watch and listen to. Why would anyone want more politics in their lives?
With respect to Judge John Bradbury, the less drama I have in my life, the better. I am happy with what the city has done with my money. Do I wish it cost less? Sure, we all do.
It just takes a minute to think what the city has done with the money it gets: improved sewers, one of the best emergency medical systems around, new roads, a great fire department, replaced very old water lines working to make the downtown area habitable.
People are willing to invest in this town, but it still won’t grow if we don’t have the basics, such as water, sewer, plumbing and technology in place to support new ideas.
We have the new high school that some of us didn’t support but that area is now growing and needs new roads, lights, technology and water to support the growth of new houses and businesses.
It just seems to me a bunch of people who aren’t educated in city planning want power. ...
I personally don’t want someone who doesn’t know what he is doing running our city. That’s how things don’t get fixed and emotions run high with recalls coming into play and costing more money.
I like my city like I like my health care and car care — smooth and interfaced with friendly experts who know their jobs.
Linda Busch
Lewiston
Boiled down
For my own voting simplicity, I did the following summaries from the Lewiston Tribune about our Lewiston City Council (Oct. 17) and mayoral candidates (Oct. 24).
I then thought it might be useful to others.
Which city council candidates are for government public health mandates?
Robert Blakey, Kassee Forsmann, Brandon Huffaker, Kevin Kelly, Hannah Liedkie, Kathy Schroeder and Rick Tousley.
Which city council candidates are against government public health mandates?
Luke Blount, Ada Eldridge, Gabriel Iacoboni, Jim Kleeburg, Susan Whitlow and Heather Rogers (depends on the situation).
Which mayoral candidates are for government public health mandates?
Robert Blakey — He has voted for mandates in the past but now says he will only support mandates in the future if they are also supported by counties, public health officials and the governor.
Which mayor candidates are against government public health mandates?
Wilson Boots. He calls mandates “government overreach.”
And Dan Johnson. Studies have shown him that mandates “simply don’t work.”
Bruce Barnett
Lewiston
Stay the course
I will vote yes on Proposition 1 on Tuesday because:
1. There is no compelling reason for a change in the form of government. The city council is working hard, completing current major construction projects and formulating a longer-term comprehensive plan based on input from us, the citizens. The council is focused on our needs while weighing our ability to pay. The strength of this effort is that there are seven equal players participating in this process. We have a bright future; let’s continue to pursue it.
2. The city is very well managed. The council sets policy, procedure and priorities. Then it delegates the responsibility for implementation to our city manager.
Since I have lived in Lewiston, the council has removed at least two city managers who did not meet expectations. Our current form of government attracts professional employees, highly educated and very experienced. To me, this is very important as the city is a large, complicated enterprise with a $100 million budget and 300-plus employees, including full-service fire and police departments.
3. If we were to change to a strong mayor form of government, we become exposed to hyper-partisan politics. In Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune, the Wilson Boots campaign’s insert and his Turnabout column are prime examples of the political rhetoric we do not need in our city elections. Our strength is our nonpartisan makeup of the councilors being civil to one another and respecting one another’s opinion. ...
Join me in voting yes for Prop. 1. ...
Dale Alldredge
Lewiston
Backs Lewis
Several of the Moscow City Council candidates have lived here two years or less. It takes a while to become part of a community and to understand it well enough to make decisions on behalf of the residents.
I am voting for candidates who have spent a fair amount of time involved in Moscow’s community life, participating in groups and activities that help better our community.
Hailey Lewis is one of the long-term candidates. Having grown up here, she has experienced Moscow’s public schools, has seen Moscow through the eyes of a University of Idaho student and now lives it as a young adult making a living on her own.
When I heard her speak at a candidate forum, I decided that our community would really benefit from having her energy, intelligence, and perspective on the city council.
Lewis is articulate and does her research on the issues. She is a rising star, and I’m very glad she wants to focus her efforts here in Moscow.
Think about who you would like representing you: newcomers who don’t yet know our unique community or long-term residents who have dedicated themselves to helping this city. Vote Hailey Lewis for Moscow City Council on Tuesday.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
Vote Baldwin, Lang
While there are six candidates for Lewiston School Board, two stand out — Jon Lang and Staci Baldwin.
Being a new face on the board, Lang will bring a fresh perspective. His demeanor is calm and steady and his sole interest is serving our kids, staff and community. He and his wife have lived in Lewiston for 30 years and raised three kids, who are products of Lewiston schools.
Lang has demonstrated the benefits of hard work, tenacity and vision by building an impressive multifamily rental business. He now hopes to focus the same energy on public service. He is a good head, a good person and would serve you well.
Baldwin is a wonderful person who is deeply invested in giving back to this community. She and her husband founded and continue to dedicate time to the Jackson’s Pay it Forward Foundation, which has helped so many families in need.
Baldwin has served on the Lewiston School Board for nine years, which have included passing of the bond and rebuilding our entire K-8 system. Her experience offers a steady hand on the wheel.
Please help our kids and schools by voting for Staci Baldwin and Jon Lang for Lewiston School Board.
Chris Jacks
Lewiston
Insufficient disclaimer
The Oct. 24 disclaimer about the Lewiston Tribune’s parent company giving money to KEEP Lewiston to retain Lewiston’s city manager government was insufficient.
They forgot to include the value of the inkind contribution represented by the picture of mayoral candidate Bob “Blockhead Bob” Blakey sitting among signs advocating keeping the city manager.
Then there’s whatever advertising dollar value can be assigned to reporter Joel Mills’ promotion of city manager government — “the strong mayor form, which is popular in Idaho cities but less so around the rest of the country.”
Attribution for that claim, Mr. Mills?
According to the International City/County Management Association, which describes itself as “the world’s leading association of professional city and county managers,” currently “more than 92 million Americans live in council-manager communities.”
Unless I’ve missed something, that’s not quite a third of the populace, meaning twice as many Americans live where there is either a strong mayor or strong council government.
Then there’s Mills’ extremely bad habit, as seen before with mask mandates, of offering counter-arguments in place of straight coverage — “(Candidate Wilson) Boots blamed the city council for troubling economic signs like the closure of several department stores. ... But city councilors have said national chains are making those decisions based on economic factors beyond their control, like the rise of internet shopping.”
The Tribune’s promotion disguised as reporting adds up to a lot more than $1,000 in support of KEEP’s goals.
A corrupted newspaper can’t serve as the people’s watchdog against corruption.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin