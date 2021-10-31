Sage advice
Just as a reminder to all of the candidates running for office this time, Thomas Jefferson once said: “When a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself a public property.”
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston
Voting for Johnson
As if Dan Johnson’s positive qualities (including integrity, intelligence and experience) weren’t enough to encourage me to vote for him, the “Liberty for Lewiston” insert in Tuesday’s paper was the kicker.
If he can antagonize these folks to such a degree that they’ll spend their campaign money to libel him, I’m really, really going to vote for Dan Johnson.
Karen Young
Lewiston
Left behind
This election is about you, the voter. You can choose to keep our current form of government with a city manager or a mayor elected by the people.
While yes, it is true, I have strong convictions in this regard, I want you to consider something else when you go the polls. Are those who are representing us doing a good job? Are they making Lewiston better?
Lewiston is blessed with abundance, with talent and great people, but there are those in our community who are being left behind.
Are our elected leaders taking the actions to lift them up?
The renter struggling to stay afloat, the homeless family with no place to go this winter and the business owner struggling to escape the city’s red tape — these people seem to be being left behind by Lewiston’s leaders.
We, the voters, can do something to change that this Tuesday by looking at Proposition 1, by voting for the mayoral and council candidates who you believe will best represent Lewiston. No matter who you decide to vote for, however, I encourage you to go out and vote for those you believe have Lewiston’s best interests at heart.
I, of course, encourage you to check out my campaign at gabeforcouncil.net and support me on Tuesday.
Together, we can make Lewiston better.
Thank you and God bless.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Vote yes
I disagree with a strong mayor form of government for two reasons:
1. It doesn’t save taxpayers’ dollars. In addition to the extra money paid to the mayor, an administrator would need to be hired to oversee day-to-day details. That administrator could have the city’s best interests at heart, but still be ignorant of the complexities of overseeing a city the size of Lewiston. Ignorance can be financially costly and it’s the taxpayers who would pay for those mistakes.
2. Claims that the mayor-council form means it would be faster and easier to fire a mayor than a city manager are not only misleading but flat-out wrong. Removing a city manager can be done in a few weeks and requires only the action of the city council. Removing a strong mayor requires a recall, which can be complicated and take several months at a minimum, with the final vote occurring whenever the next regularly-scheduled election is.
Check the facts.
Call the Nez Perce County Auditor/Recorder Office at (208) 799-3020 or the Idaho Secretary of State Elections Division at (208) 334-2852.
I urge you to vote yes on Tuesday.
Please also join me in voting to elect Rick Tousley, Bob Blakey, Kathy Schroeder and Jim Kleeburg for city council and Marcie Carter and Staci Baldwin for school board.
Cottie Hood
Lewiston
Boots is gullible
Folks clamoring for Lewiston to change from a city manager to a strong mayor aren’t doing it over budgetary or zoning concerns. ...
The apparent leading candidate for the mayoral position as well as some vying for city council and school board seats are conspiracists who’ve bitten the anti-mask/anti-vaccination misinformation agenda hook, line and sinker. ...
So many dismiss factual reporting in favor of sources whose reporting agrees with their personal bias. These same folks want to control mandates, rules and safety measures to ensure they’re not implemented here in Lewiston.
Education, experience and ability are essential for the leader of a modern city but good judgment is an absolute must. If you believe conspiracy theories, you cannot possess good judgment.
I question Wilson Boots’ judgment not because I see and read reports of his raucous behavior at council meetings and protests. Nope, it’s his longtime gullible devotion to misinformation and conspiracy.
Here’s an example: In 1999, Boots bit hard on the Y2K End Times hoax, quit the mill, sold his house, packed up the family and jetted off to Israel to be risen.
Sadly, on New Year’s Day, the Boots family wasn’t in heaven but still on Earth, albeit broke, with no work visa and no way home, essentially illegal aliens. I’ve heard of poorly planned vakays, but c’mon. Once bitten?
Please vote YES on Proposition 1 to retain a professional, competent, no-agenda leader and for a safe and sane Bob Blakey in case Lewiston chooses conspiracy over sanity.
Johnnie Martinez
Lewiston
Stop the runaround
When I was on the Lewiston City Council, I learned of an Idaho program where cities could tap into a network of resources shared by other Idaho cities for free. For example, if the city of Sandpoint had a piece of machinery that broke down that was mission-critical, they could reach out to the city of Boise for a replacement.
When one of our wells broke down in Lewiston, I brought this up to the council and our public works director. The director insisted the part was specialized. Without contacting any other city, he knew they would not have it.
We held a vote and instructed him to ask the network. Suffice it to say, he never did and the council never held him accountable for it.
Why? Because the public works director does not report to the council. The public works director reports to the unelected city manager.
If Lewiston had an elected mayor who had agreed with the council, maybe we could have saved $50,000.
And that is just one example of many reasons why we need an elected mayor.
Too many times, a citizen will bring something up to the council and the council will defer to the unelected city manager as it is an “operational” issue.
If the same citizen then goes to the city manager, the finger will be pointed back at the city council as a “policy” issue. And round and round we go, ultimately getting nowhere.
Vote no on Proposition 1.
Ryan “RJ” Johnson
Lewiston
Endorses Lang
Jon Lang is a solid choice to fill the school board seat left vacant by Brad Rice.
Lang has a number of attributes I believe are important in an effective school board member. He is an advocate for kids. He believes deeply in the importance of public education and striving to improve student achievement. He knows the importance of the skilled trades and our technical programs. He communicates well and is a good listener.
Lang has great business sense and understands the importance of financial prudence.
He represents the values of our community and will hold himself accountable.
Please join me in voting for Jon Lang for school board on Tuesday.
Dan Rudolph Jr.
Lewiston
Vote for experience
On Tuesday we will make a choice about what kind of Lewiston we wake up to on Wednesday: a government that is experienced and knowledgeable with power spread among seven city councilors who manage a city manager or a mayor who has zero experience managing staff or a $100 million-plus budget with complete power over our city.
I’ll choose experience.
I was 18 years old when I was elected to Lewiston’s city council with fresh ideas and vigor. But I had safety nets and the ability to have learning lessons. There were six other city councilors who outnumbered me and could shoot down my ideas. ...
On Tuesday, we’ll be faced with the reality that in the future the only requirement to manage that $100 million budget is somebody being 18 years old. It’s too young, it’s not enough experience and it’s not what we need leading our government....
Vote yes and let’s keep experience in our government.
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Staci Baldwin since I played T-ball with her and Scott’s son, Jackson, at the Boys and Girls Club.
I’ve also had the pleasure of knowing Jon Lang since I ran around the softball fields with his and Heather’s kids. ...
They are ready to step up to the plate for our students, teachers and staff in every one of our top notch schools in Lewiston.
Vote for Staci Baldwin and Jon Lang so we have school board members determined to keep Lewiston schools and students thriving.
Jesse Maldonado
Lewiston
Yes vote critical
Your vote is critical in this election.
That hate-filled insert from Kamiah in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune will give you an idea of what life in Lewiston could be like in the future. Just the potential of that prospect should be evidence enough for you to vote yes on Proposition 1.
If you had not planned to vote in this election, you need to reconsider. Otherwise someone else will make those decisions for you.
You have a part to play in the future of Lewiston, and it starts with your vote. The future could not be clearer that Lewiston needs to retain the current form of government.
Mary Lou Amidei
Lewiston
Boots spreads hate
Wilson Boots is obviously very passionate about what he believes, although I’m not sure what reality he is living in.
One thing I know is it must be terrifying for him. To think all city workers are corrupt, the local newspaper is corrupt, the governor and Senate are all against you must be all-consuming. Reading his Turnabout column, all I could think was: First, someone get this guy a hobby and a hug. And second, the last thing this guy needs to be is in a place of power.
I’ve never heard him talk about how he is going to bring people together or build up our city. There is no love for anything here. I just hear a lot of hate and that is not what Lewiston is about.
Amanda Gill
Lewiston