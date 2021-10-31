Supports Hauger
I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Katrena Hauger as Zone 5 school board candidate.
Grangeville is so fortunate to have a local conservative candidate. We need local people making local community decisions. Katrena was born and raised in Grangeville, then went on to get her education and work experience outside of the area. She chose to come home to give back to her community as an educator and a local business owner. She and her husband, Tucker, run a successful local business — TnT Stoneworks — out of their home.
Katrena is also extremely knowledgeable about the state funding history and needs of our district. She is committed to the wise spending of our Mountain View School District’s money. She is an advocate for developing a “budget committee of local stakeholders.”
She advocates for local stakeholder inputs from parents, patrons, teachers and students.
The community of Grangeville has the good fortune to have a local conservative individual committed to our community and kids. I welcome the opportunity to support Katrena Hauger for the position of school board, Zone 5 in Tuesday’s election.
Kimberly Wolfrum
Grangeville
Turn out Tuesday
Roughly 67 percent of eligible Americans voted in last November’s election, a record turnout.
However, it is predicted that less than 15 percent may show up for municipal level elections. Let’s not let that happen here. The people we elect for mayor, city council and school board will affect our day-to-day lives.
Go to Vote411 to learn about the candidates.
Please vote (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) on Tuesday.
If you are not registered or if your address has changed, you can register at the polls. Bring your photo ID and proof of residency.
There is one more thing you can do on Election Day. We almost lost our right to get citizen-led initiatives on the ballot when the Idaho Legislature passed and Gov. Brad Little signed a law to make it virtually impossible. Thankfully, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional.
On Tuesday, you have the opportunity to sign three petitions to place them on the 2022 ballot:
l Increase funding for K-12 education.
l Increase the minimum wage.
l Allow physicians to prescribe medical marijuana. Whether or not you support all of these, we want to get them on the ballot so Idahoans can decide.
Moscow voters, look for volunteers with clipboards 100 feet away from the polls. If you vote by mail or do not see volunteers, stop by the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday where there is ample parking and sign the petitions.
Kathy Dawes and Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Bastions of stodginess
Since the Stone Age, improvements have been the result of change; that is, people devising better ways to do things. The only constant is change.
Notwithstanding, two bastions of stodginess counsel us to resist change.
Lately both Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich and Marty Trillhaase advise us to stand strong, resist change, and keep Lewiston’s plainly corrupt government. One supposes these two expect showers of rose petals and ringing hosannas.
John Bradbury’s revelations of the mismanagement and profligate spending the city managers commit is good information; we ignore it at our own peril.
On Oct. 2, after 245 words of foreplay, Yack-yack wrote: “Stick with what we have.” He cares nothing that the connivers running the show are ripping off taxpayers, evicting people from meetings and keeping their dealings secret. Does he get a cut of their loot?
Then on Oct. 10, Trillhaase flogged the topic for five full columns (“To fix Lewiston, apply the right tools”) before warning us that if voters choose change “... it is likely to get you something that you don’t” want.
Even if he doesn’t believe this tripe, Trillhaase must hew to the establishment line. He’s been vaccinated with “establishment think.”
Just FYI: These two calcified characters supported China JoBama. See how well that’s working out?
Vote no and get a mayor who answers to the people.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Ask yourself why
I believe it is good that Proposition 1 is on the ballot. This is how our country works and the majority voice of the public should be heard and followed.
When it comes to the two types of government, I believe that both can work.
There are examples everywhere of both forms that are meeting the needs of their communities. I encourage people when deciding how to vote is to ask themselves why they are voting the way they are?
If you feel that the form of government is not working and that a strong mayor is a better choice, then you should vote that way.
If you are voting to change because of the people who are in place or because you are angry, then I would encourage you to think twice. People can and will change, whether it be manager, mayor and/or councilor.
If your dissatisfaction has to do with the city manager who works for and reports to the council, then take this up with the council and convince them to remove him. If they won’t, then vote the councilors out of office and vote in people who best represent your own ideals, morals, values and way of life.
Otherwise, get involved yourself and run for office to make the changes you want.
In my opinion, having a consistent, reliable form of government, as imperfect as it is at times, is better for our city, than a mayor that can change every four years.
Michael G. Collins
Lewiston
Chooses Parker
I am so pleased that Julia Parker is a candidate for a seat on Moscow’s City Council. I have known her for more than 20 years and have always been impressed with her level of commitment to causes and concerns that are important to her.
I think that her past professional experience in natural resources and her present profession in health care will serve her well as a council person. Her work as an elder care nurse has given her practice in working with a team to solve problems creatively.
She understands the importance of taking care of the environment that supports us and, importantly, care and planning for our water resources. She supports economic growth and is also committed to facilitating the availability of affordable housing, as well as doing our part to combat climate change.
These are some big issues that will need creative ways to move forward.
I think Parker will be able to help move us forward. She knows Moscow and is committed to maintaining the open, welcoming spirit of our community.
And she is a devoted mother, raising her children here. She has Moscow’s best interests at heart. Please vote for Julia Parker.
Debbie McLaughlin
Moscow
Boots is a bully
First, vote yes for Proposition 1. It’s reasoned government for a reasoned mind. Seven elected voices hear what you say and politically react. They will even remove their employee, a city manager. It’s been done before and will be done again. Keep it that way.
Second, I am an active registered Republican, a former chairman and the vice chairman of our Republican central committee. However, this is just my opinion.
Wilson “Bully” Boots, the Republican in name only, showed his true colors at county Republican meetings, public meetings, debates and with his personal RINO newspaper. He just berates others and doesn’t discuss issues.
What an embarrassment to Republicans and citizens of Lewiston to have this county-backed and county puppet talking about our federal and state constitutions. “Bully” Boots openly violates our Constitution and harasses elected officials and citizens who are following and understand our civic constitutional processes. “Bully” Boots makes up his own uneducated constitutional belief and laws. He then purposefully intimidates others by publicly saying they are violating “his” Constitution.
“Bully” Boots is proud of being uneducated. Because of his “common sense,” he knows he is the smartest person in the room. His story: “Educated folks,” such as all the council candidates and other mayoral candidates, lack his “common sense” and are inherently educated to stupidity. Imagine “Bully” Boots with no vote as mayor trying to guide those educated idiots who will be elected to the city council. It’s not gonna happen.
“Bully” Boots gets an F in civics.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Reelect Robinson
Charity Robinson is our current school board chairwoman with more than eight years of experience on the board.
Experience is one of the most important assets for an extremely complicated job that affects one of the larger employers in our county. A board chairwoman with experience and knowledge of Idaho Code and how it’s applied to daily governance and important decisions cannot be easily replaced.
Her priority is the education of our children and a great staff to make that happen. Being on the board of School District 171 is one of the hardest volunteer jobs a person can have. It takes years of experience to fully understand Idaho Code and how that affects curriculum, policy, finance and staffing.
She also understands the importance of an excellent teaching staff and the role they play.
Robinson is a family physician and believes in the importance of a good education for our students to give them an opportunity that will prepare them for any career or job.
John and
Kathryn Allen
Orofino