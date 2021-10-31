Mayor Boots
I’m writing in strong support of Wilson Boots for mayor of Lewiston.
What separates Boots from the majority of those in politics:
1. His desire to preserve and protect our constitutional rights and freedoms.
2. His ability to see both the bigger picture and the details of the most critical issues plaguing Lewiston.
Boots is the only mayoral candidate actively bringing irrefutable facts into conflict with blatant corruption at the local level. While local career politicians continue spouting silver-tongued soliloquies and making excuses for their poor records (Bob Blakey’s record is obvious and Dan Johnson’s F-rating can be verified here: https://idahofreedom.org/freedom-index/#/), Boots is the only mayoral candidate with well-articulated plans to strengthen our community and economy while preserving individual liberty.
He’s committed to action rather than lip service as evidenced by his strong stance with Washington State University.
Boots has revived the spirit of freedom that drove our Founding Fathers to establish America and rejects unconstitutional agendas designed to destabilize and enslave us.
Our government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, and it’s the right of We the People to alter or abolish it and institute new government when we rescind our consent due to corrupt leadership.
That’s why it’s now more important than ever to vote no on Proposition 1.
Let’s take back our voice and freedom by electing for mayor the only man earning trust through truth, leadership through humility and respect through integrity.
Choose truth and freedom by voting Boots for mayor.
Angela Beard
Lewiston
Elect Johnson
No to fear mongering. No to scare tactics. No to hate speech. No to Wilson Boots.
Yes to experience. Yes to integrity. Yes to community. Yes to Dan Johnson.
Cindy and John Ulmen
Lewiston