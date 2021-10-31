Overexposed
While I applaud the Tribune in publishing Wilson Bundy — err, Boots’ — ridiculous opinion diatribe and his ability to be both a political loon and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s political Yosemite Sam, I am most grateful the recently professionally terminated radical missed my local daily’s strategy of offering him just enough rope to hang himself.
I’ve not recently seen a more brilliant example of letting shared Donald Trump and Janice McGeachin idiocy be shamed through public exposure.
It would be both truly and wickedly hilarious except, somehow, these wingnuts possess actual sycophant minions.
It’s enough to give a rational human pause.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston
Elect Stroschein
I’m writing to support Chuck Stroschein for Lewiston School Board.
I’ve known Stroschein for several years, usually on opposite sides of cases. He has always been a strong advocate for his clients and I know that he would be a strong advocate for the kids and parents in the Lewiston School District.
Stroschein has been involved in many aspects of the local community, from volunteering for fundraisers for schools to serving on various boards, including as a previous school board member.
I believe he will bring a reasonable and intelligent approach to the school board and will work hard to ensure our kids have a learning environment they can thrive in.
Please vote for Chuck Stroschein on Tuesday.
Thank you.
Justin Coleman
Lewiston
Boots sounds desperate
I see the signs of desperation emanating from the No on Proposition 1 folks.
Wilson Boots’ Turnabout column on Tuesday started out as a defense of the actions of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin but continued on as nothing more than a paid political ad for his faltering campaign.
As usual, there is nothing about why the strong mayor form should replace the city manager form.
There are only more personal attacks on city employees and council members.
The topping on the cake was the election insert paid for by the Boots campaign that looks like the front pages of a populist newspaper.
His personal attacks on Dan Johnson were lower than low and despicable. Johnson is a fine and honorable man and has been a strong advocate for our city for many years in the Legislature. I am proud to count him as a friend.
Despite the calls for respect and civility throughout this election season, Boots and his supporters clearly do not draw the line when it comes to character assassination and outright lies.
But that is not surprising as it becomes more evident each day that the citizens of Lewiston can see through this shameful strategy and do not support his cause, regardless of how they feel about Proposition 1.
Jim Bennett
Lewiston
Can’t trust Boots
I recently tuned in to the forum for mayoral candidates, which was presented by a local political group.
While I support voting yes for the current city manager form of government, I want to be prepared by voting for the best candidate for mayor in the event the majority of voters feel differently. So I tuned in online.
I listened as two of the candidates explained their experience and their history of participation in leadership roles in Lewiston. I did not hear any qualifications from Wilson Boots, but instead listened to him disparage the other candidates and rant about mandates.
I listened as he criticized the academic employees that he worked among at Washington State University.
His demeanor was authoritarian and antagonistic. This is not a person I would trust running our city government. The forum helped me to solidify my decision to vote yes and allowed me to narrow down my alternate choices.
Kathy Johnson
Lewiston
Picks Baldwin, Lang
I have never written a letter to the Lewiston Tribune, but I feel that the education as well as the physical and mental well-being of our children is well worth the effort.
I am inviting all of those who feel the same to join me in voting for Staci Baldwin and Jon Lang to fill the two openings on the Lewiston School Board.
Both of these two people have demonstrated empathy and compassion for the children of our community in the way they conduct their personal lives and will carry those traits over to their service on the board.
Please vote on Tuesday.
Nina Daniels
Lewiston
Endorses Lang
Jon Lang is a solid choice for Lewiston School Board. I know Lang well and hope you will consider voting for him.
With his children raised and his business efforts a success, Lang now wants to focus on giving back to the community. He is a level-headed person and a good listener.
He and his wife, Heather, have been active in our schools for years.
Lang is as solid as they come. If you want someone on the school board who sees the world through a similar lens as you, Jon Lang is your choice. Please vote.
Steve Carlton
Lewiston