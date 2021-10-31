Embrace change
Change is always a difficult thing. While we feel safe and cozy in our current manager-council form of government, that hasn’t stopped the criticisms of higher taxes, minimal growth, and a responsive and open government.
All of which I agree is justified.
On Tuesday, voters of Lewiston will be asked once again to change to a strong mayor form of governance. I have supported the strong mayor form every time, and not because of the candidates running.
Voting for the person who can articulate the local issues, paint the picture of a bright future and then tell the citizens how we are getting there is what a mayor is all about.
I know all three gentlemen running for the position from a work environment or from public service.
I believe that when a campaign season becomes of such a toxic nature, it turns people off.
I have been in such a campaign but it pales in comparison to the one we are in now. My experience has been it’s the families that take most of inner stress.
Take heart: It will be done soon and the city will move on to finish the old projects and start new challenges. The voters will have done their job and the winners will soon begin their service.
Please vote no on Proposition 1. Vote for Hannah Liedkie for city council and Dan Johnson as our next elected mayor of Lewiston.
Doug Havens
Lewiston
Elect the mayor
Should Lewiston join the rest of Idaho in allowing its citizens to elect a mayor?
As a former city councilor, I think so.
Although I was initially intrigued by the idea of our city manager form of government and the false rhetoric that has kept it in place for decades, something immediately felt wrong about it. I quickly observed how a city manager form of government has zero direct accountability to the citizens it serves and how the change needed for Lewiston to prosper would never materialize.
Most importantly, Lewiston’s current and bizarre form of unelected city hall governance goes against the very thing that has made our country strong — elected representation with a system of checks and balances where the legislative branch does not control the executive branch.
Lewiston has tried having a city manager for decades — and what do we have to show for this experience?
Skyrocketing property taxes, a housing crisis that existed before COVID-19 and citizens left feeling ignored by their government. They mostly are.
With an elected mayor, we will get bold decisions, greater small town pride and change.
If we do not get those things, we can simply elect a new mayor. That’s the American way. Vote smart. Vote no on Proposition 1 and let the people elect a mayor.
Clinton Daniel
Lewiston
Sticking with the manager
After listening to the Oct. 25 city council meeting and reading Wilson Boots’ Turnabout, I am more convinced than ever that he doesn’t understand how businesses manage their employees. ...
I’ve known Kari Ravencroft for many years. She has apologized, paid for and is now dealing with the consequences per employment guidelines.
I heard John Persteiner and Cari Miller should be forced to resign. ...
The fact that they are part-time employees of the city certainly does not mean they give up their right to think on their own.
Nathan Alford can support any political cause he wants. That doesn’t constitute bias. The Lewiston Tribune obviously gave Boots an opportunity to voice his opinion.
The three great people he mentioned in his opinion piece were three people that I struggle with labeling “great” due to their past. ...
Priscilla Giddings doesn’t respect the anonymity of sexual assault victims.
Janice McGeachin behaves foolishly whenever she’s left in power and thinks Idaho’s taxpayers should pay her private legal expenses.
Donald Trump cannot admit to the nation his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot that all of the world heard and witnessed. Those actions do not call out to me as “great.”
I’m not really opposed to a strong mayor but am very concerned when a candidate can do nothing but pontificate about corruption and point fingers.
Just remember, Mr. Boots, when you point your finger at others, three of those fingers are pointing back at you.
I’ll stick with a city manager.
Cheryl Grim
Lewiston
Behind our backs
I read the article about City Clerk Kari Ravencroft using city equipment to generate materials for KEEP.
This is just one more example of the kind of stuff that goes on behind our backs at City Hall.
If she worked for a private company, she would not only have been fired but she would have possibly been prosecuted.
In Lewiston, there is not even a slap on the hand.
If she had been doing it for the other side, she would surely have been fired.
I have to think that either John Pernsteiner, Alan Nygaard or someone at City Hall put her up to it — or at least knew what she was doing, probably with their blessing.
Are these the type of people we want running our city?
What ever happened to honesty and integrity?
Put our city back in the hands of the voters. Please vote no on Proposition 1.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Professionalism, no politics
It has always struck me as odd that people want a politician instead of a professional running their city. You may believe that it would be a nonpartisan post but it most assuredly would not be. Just look at the candidates in this election if you doubt this truth.
Give me the wisdom and collaboration of an elected city council setting policy for trained experts to carry out any day. A strong mayor system is exactly that — a strong, partisan, inexperienced, hard-to-recall mayor in whose hands would rest the power currently given to seven elected council members.
And I laugh sadly at the hubris of people who believe that their personal pick will always be elected mayor.
Keep experience, knowledge and professionalism in Lewiston.
Vote yes on Proposition 1.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Make a positive difference
Hello, I’m Dan Johnson, a graduate of Idaho’s certified public manager program, a past Lewiston Port commissioner, a current Idaho state senator and now a candidate for Lewiston mayor.
Election fever is in the air and a more exciting campaign season in Lewiston has not been had for a while.
Candidate signs for the upcoming election are alongside the road from North Lewiston to the Lewiston Orchards.
Candidate forums have happened and a total of 13 candidates are vying for positions on the Lewiston City Council and there are three candidates for mayor.
Prior to electing a mayor, the people of Lewiston will be asked to vote on Proposition 1. Voting no changes the form of government from a city manager to an elected mayor. I am voting no for three reasons.
I believe an elected mayor form of government:
1. Stays more responsive to the people.
2. Offers a balance between the executive and legislative branches of city government.
3. Affords the best opportunity for debate and consensus-building in the city.
Serving as your mayor will require much discernment.
My goals are to lower your tax burden, limit budget growth and deliver the government services you require, no more, no less. Above all else, I am committed to serving you honestly, openly and respectfully.
I am asking you to vote no on Prop. 1 and to vote Dan Johnson for mayor on Tuesday.
Together, we can make a positive difference.
Dan Johnson
Lewiston
Protect Lewiston
When I opened my Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday, I saw the screed that obviously came from Wilson Boots and his mentor and supporter, the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Shame on both.
They smeared Dan Johnson, our highly respected Idaho state senator and a candidate for Lewiston mayor in the upcoming election.
It shows how nasty Boots is, how he can twist the truth and attempt to destroy another’s character and actions. And what has Boots done for Lewiston? Nothing, except to join a far right, military-styled Proud Boys group and shut down our Main Street while strutting around with their weapons.
Lewiston voters must vote yes on Proposition 1 to keep our city council form of government.
We have well-respected councilors, some conservative and some more progressive. They live in our community.
We don’t agree with every decision or every person. But they have led us through difficult times and we have made good progress.
It also makes clear that we need a mix of ideas on our council coupled with an experienced city manager such as Alan Nygaard, who carries out the decisions of the council. A city manager will always be required but no qualified person would serve as city manager under Boots.
Please vote.
It is so important this time to protect our city. So vote yes to save our city council form of government and prevent such an unqualified, inexperienced person as Boots from grabbing power now and into the future.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston