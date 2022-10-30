Elect Stroschein
Vote for Tom Stroschein for representative for Legislative District 2, seat B.
This new district includes Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, eastern and northern Kootenai County, and three southern precincts in Bonner County.
Your vote for Stroschein is a positive counterbalance to far-right extremism.
Heads up: District 2 residents inherited Rep. Heather Scott in position 2A. She runs unopposed and promotes far-right feuding, insurrectionist type, and uses “Christianity” as if it were a brand.
Stroschein’s Republican opponent for position 2B is Dale Hawkins, who embraces the Redoubt movement. Both grew up elsewhere.
Stroschein was born and raised in Idaho, farming and ranching sheep. He has significant experience representing and respecting the people of Idaho.
Both Stroschein’s father and his sister served in the Legislature. One was a Democrat and one was a Republican.
Stroschein knows how to work with others to accomplish goals.
Stroschein served at the state level on the Idaho Health and Welfare Board, the Idaho Farm Service Agency Board and the Idaho Wheat Commission.
Stroschein was instrumental in the development of Recovery Idaho, a behavioral health and addiction program he initiated as a commissioner in Latah County, an elected position he held for 12 years. Recovery Idaho now has programs throughout the state.
Unregistered voters, you can still register to vote on Nov. 8. Your vote counts.
Vote for common sense, respect, and a more productive Legislature.
Stroschein is the best person for the job.
Let’s keep Idaho, Idaho.
Vote for Tom Stroschein, representative, House seat 2B.
Sandra Goffinet
Orofino
Endorses McCann
When you go through your ballot this year for Legislative District 6 representative, vote for Lori McCann.
Rep. McCann brings a common sense viewpoint to all issues that are important to every corner of our district. She is not afraid to stand up and be a voice in Boise.
She values the success of our rural communities, local businesses and land-based industries.
She makes time to visit and listen to all residents of District 6.
So fill in that oval for Rep. Lori McCann, a common-sense candidate who will represent all of us in Boise.
Robert Blair
Kendrick
The education ticket
I am writing this letter in support of David Nelson, Tim Gresback, and Trish Carter-Goodheart. All three candidates are informed, thoughtful and will make decisions to help Idahoans.
We need elected officials who will support all people in Idaho, not just the extremists such as the Freedom Foundation.
Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart value education in Idaho and fully support educators.
Their opponents talk about supporting public education. But if you look at their actions, it is clear they have supported directly or indirectly groups that want to dismantle our universities and public schools.
Idahoans overwhelmingly support public education and want strong schools. We need representation in Boise that will support and protect public education.
Outside groups are attempting to take needed money from our public schools and use it to support private interests. Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart will oppose this, unlike their opponents.
We need representatives who will continue to support education and teachers in Idaho.
Nelson has a clear record in the Senate of supporting education. And Gresback and Carter-Goodheart fully support public education in Idaho. Their opponents either openly oppose public education or are influenced by those who do.
We need strong education in Idaho for all, not just those who have money. Vote for Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart. They will represent all of Idaho, not just the extremist few.
Ken Faunce
Moscow
Biden is on the ballot
Is it very seldom I ever agree with President Joe Biden but he is right that there is a war on democracy in our country.
Where Biden is totally wrong is that it is he and the Democratic Party that is the threat to all of us.
The liberals and national media are suppressing our right to free speech.
Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice and FBI against American citizens.
Biden’s anti-American policies have opened the southern border.
He and his far-left liberal followers are trying to restrict and eliminate the Second Amendment.
They want total control of everything that goes on in this country.
They called parents who had opinions on what their kids were taught in school terrorists and sent the FBI after them. Is that what you really want for our country?
When you look at the past administration, we had fewer governmental restrictions, secure borders, protection of the Second Amendment and more emphasis on free speech.
Biden’s inept policies, such as his war on fossil fuels, have led to massive inflation and he has been depleting our strategic oil reserves. Our military is weaker and the world is much less safe under Biden’s leadership.
We have Biden to thank for the war in Ukraine. North Korea and Iran were not the threats two years ago that they are today. Look how aggressive China is now.
You have a choice to make. Vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Jerry Linehan
Clarkston
Retain McCann
I have lived in the Lewiston area since 1972. I can tell you we have had some excellent legislators over the years from both parties. I can also tell you that having known Lori McCann for a long time and watching her perform her duties in this last legislative session — after being appointed by Gov. Brad Little — she rates right up there with the best.
McCann’s experiences as a teacher, mother, rancher, college professor and business owner make her a unique and well-qualified person to serve us in the Idaho Legislature.
I might add from my own observation she can operate a 18-wheeler cattle truck with great precision.
Please vote for Lori McCann to serve as our representative in the next Idaho legislative session.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Time for a change
Of poodles, turkeys and the court in Lewiston: A recent article in the Lewiston Tribune cited the stomping abuse of turkeys at a farm in Pennsylvania.
No problem: Just move the farm to Lewiston. But before that, dress the turkeys up as poodles or Great Danes.
No one has to live on the farm. Just feed and water once or twice a day, and only visit to pick up the baby turkeys to sell.
If money is tight for grain, the owners can sell fentanyl at least twice. No problem: There will be just a couple of slaps on the hand from the court.
Not to worry about the animal neglect fines. There will be just a little one and community service.
Should farm owners violate parole, no problem and no report.
As for those pesky animal rescue groups, no problem there, either.
The court just doesn’t want to hear about stuck feces, amputated legs and the like.
There is a solution if anyone out there thinks a particular magistrate court needs a change.
It is the no box on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bernadette Stewart
Lewiston
Ready to serve
Trish Carter-Goodheart is running to represent Legislative District 6, House seat A. She is a Nez Perce Tribe member who has deep roots in this part of Idaho.
Carter-Goodheart began community work early. She volunteered with the National Indian Child Welfare Association Board as a young adult and continued into adulthood. As a board member, she advocated for child safety and well-being. She expanded her work by joining the public policy committee, working closely with community members setting legislative policies.
Program development and fundraising provided more opportunities to work directly with and listen to all members of her community.
She is ready to address early childhood education, health care, affordable housing, property tax and food security issues.
The corner stone of Carter-Goodheart is a belief that strong, healthy communities are best served by people who are willing to collaborate with all community members and legislators.
Lori McCann and current legislators have produced short-sighted and poorly written laws, most of which are being litigated. We have lost health care and voting rights, property taxes are higher, First Amendment rights are restricted and the homeowners exemption was ignored.
In fact, discussing reproductive health can land us in prison with a felony. Yet we can hand out condoms to men.
It’s time to have common sense return to the Legislature. Carter-Goodheart is ready to do that.
She will honorably represent Legislative District 6 in 2023.
Please give her your vote on Nov. 8.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston
Smear campaign
Planned Parenthood and California donors are funding a deceitful smear campaign against Rep. Brandon Mitchell while hiding behind a political action committee called the Idaho Liberty Defense PAC.
The name sounds innocent enough. But if you look it up on the elections division portal, you’ll see that their money funds a pro-abortion agenda.
You may have gotten a mailer that tells you to vote “like her life depends on it” and then misrepresented what Mitchell stands for.
If you truly want to vote for life, then vote for Mitchell.
He not only votes, but lives in support of Idaho women. He and his wife were foster parents for years, caring for 11 children and adopting a lovely daughter whose life could have been snuffed out if the inconvenience of her birth had been prioritized over the value of her life.
He is a generous person who gives of his scarce personal time to help others in need.
He supports birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
He supports women having access to medical care and life-saving procedures.
He supports families. He supports life — in its entirety.
A vote for Brandon Mitchell is a vote for life.
Don’t believe Planned Parenthood’s lies that say otherwise.
Jennifer Beasley
Moscow
Nelson has her vote
When I voted at the courthouse, I knew I had voted for candidates who understand their duty to serve the people of Idaho. Topmost on my list was David Nelson. Here’s why:
I met Nelson many years ago when we both hosted an exchange student from Costa Rica. I was impressed even then with his organizational skills, his commitment to people and his ability to solve problems.
As a state senator, Nelson applies these same skills, working across the aisle to enhance the lives of Idahoans.
Nelson understands that a healthy future for Idaho will depend on our commitment to strong educational experiences and outcomes. He has worked tirelessly for increased funding for teachers and school facilities. His work on extending broadband access will further enhance our lives and the futures of our children.
Nelson has also demonstrated his commitment to saving lives of Idahoans. He was instrumental in passing the statute that widened the availability, distribution and administration of Naloxone, a powerful antidote for drug overdose.
In addition, Nelson is an outspoken advocate for women’s health.
Lastly, I want to mention Nelson’s responsiveness to his constituents. Every time I have asked him about policy, impacts of bills and even the meanings of terms, the senator has responded quickly and personally with full and respectful answers.
Clearly, we can count on David Nelson for honest representation. He is an important and needed voice in the Idaho Senate. He deserves our vote.
Lauren Fins
Moscow
Reopen the case
“Meeting the endangered species goal numbers also automatically meets the trust obligations to the Indians” is the phrase the federal agencies use.
I am extremely disappointed and upset that this is what has been taken up by the Nez Perce tribal leadership during the last several decades, especially as they champion their negotiation skills that they predict would result in the most favorable outcome to the Nez Perce.
There are several issues that I have presented before the General Council of the Nez Perce Tribe that if the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee takes up with action, I would give an applause.
One is to reopen the Nez Perce Tribe vs. Idaho Power lawsuit.
The court stated that the Nez Perce were due their claim if Phase II was in effect. But at the time, Phase II was on vacation for other reasons.
The culvert case reinstated Phase II. This was agreed to by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also, the Supreme Court in the Indian hunting case stated a case can be reopened if there is a change of context in the case. The reinstatement of Phase II changed the context of the Nez Perce Tribe vs. Idaho Power case.
One obstacle would be someone from leadership stating he was involved in the settlement negotiations and doesn’t want his effort to be disqualified. The other is that this case was a settlement.
But that having a settlement has not kept Indian interests from filing appeals.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Keeping us warm
I had the pleasure of helping a hard-working group of volunteers, Keep America Warm, at the Community Center downtown.
Keep American Warm knits and crochets all year long. The task this week was to sort and organize literally hundreds of pieces of hats, scarves, mittens and blankets to be ready for dispersal to a number of groups in need right on our own community.
What a great job you do, thank you.
Elizabeth
Kendrick
Lewiston