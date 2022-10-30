Retire the D.C. boomers
I was thinking recently that I am so sick of the dysfunction in Washington, D.C.
It does not matter which party is in control. The elderly leadership is a mess.
Full discloser: I am past Medicare age.
Am I the only one with the realization of the aged federal leadership needs to be replaced?
We had President Donald Trump (age 76), now President Biden (78), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (82) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (71) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (80).
Our senior senator, Patty Murray, is a part of this geriatric leadership at age 72. Murray is way past being a “mom with tennis shoes.”
It is time to end the baby boomers reign.
We need fresh leadership. We can start by electing a qualified woman to the U.S. Senate that is not a baby boomer. Please join me is supporting the next generation in U.S. Senate leadership, Tiffany Smiley.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Choose these three
I am thrilled to endorse and encourage you to vote for David Nelson for Idaho Senate, Legislative District 6; for Tim Gresback for Idaho House District 6 seat B, and for Trish Carter-Goodheart for Idaho House District 6 seat A.
Nelson has served our community extremely well since he was first elected in 2018. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, and undaunted. One of his strongest attributes is his ability to work across the aisle and bridge difference between parties. He always takes into consideration the concerns of all his constituents .
Gresback has been an outstanding Idaho attorney and a member of the Nez Perce Tribal Court. His passion for Idaho outdoors and sports are only exceeded by his dedication to improve our community and our state. I can personally attest to his legal skills and his commitment to his clients.
Carter-Goodheart has served on the National Indian Child Welfare Association Board since 2008. In addition to wanting to improve the Idaho foster care system, she is interested in improving our roads, our tax system, and our educational and health care systems.
All three candidates are concerned about the rising costs of living, the need to improve our Idaho tax code for all citizens and the importance of affordable education.
We need them in our Legislature.
Please vote for Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
No reply
A couple of months ago, I mailed a letter to each one of Idaho’s congressional delegation members.
The main point and concern of my letter was our dependence on and growing confrontational relationship with China and that China is producing a large percentage of certain pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and items critical and essential to this country.
I stressed the need to bring this manufacturing back here as a matter of national security because if a conflict broke out between our two countries, these products would be gone in an instant.
I got a letter back from Sen. Mike Crapo and an email back from Sen. James Risch. Both letters talked about unfair trade practices with China but neither addressed the main topic of my letter, that of critical and essential industries being brought back to this country as a matter of national security.
Apparently, Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson couldn’t be bothered with a reply.
If you as an Idaho voter think this is an important topic that they need to address, give them a call or write them a letter.
They might blow you off as they did me or perhaps they’ll actually stay on topic and give you an honest answer?
Pat Samsel
Lewiston
Crapo misleads
Misrepresentations abound in Mike Crapo’s ad claiming President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “supersized” the IRS.
The IRS has been starved of funds for years.
Do you realize that there used to be regional IRS offices with auditors in Idaho?
Did you know they used to train front desk persons to help taxpayers?
Have you ever tried to get help or even just clarification on the meaning of a cryptic notice from the IRS recently?
We have. It took months to resolve and travel to Washington state. And it was due to an IRS failure in data entry.
Crapo apparently wants to keep this new inefficiency. Adding more funds to the IRS is not adding fat. It’s restoring the agency.
Cheryl Halverson
Tensed