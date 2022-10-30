Elect Kim

False information about voter fraud has caused unnecessary scrutiny of our Idaho elections even though they have been declared basically free of fraud by the Secretary of State’s office. It is disturbing that Alexa Kim’s opponent, Julie Fry, posted on the Latah County Republicans website (https://latah.idgop.org/candidates/julie-fry/) two examples of election fraud that supposedly happened in 2020, but have since been debunked: one in Wisconsin (https://bit.ly/WisconsinFactCheck) and the other in Arizona (https://bit.ly/ArizonaFactCheck).

