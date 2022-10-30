Elect Kim
False information about voter fraud has caused unnecessary scrutiny of our Idaho elections even though they have been declared basically free of fraud by the Secretary of State’s office. It is disturbing that Alexa Kim’s opponent, Julie Fry, posted on the Latah County Republicans website (https://latah.idgop.org/candidates/julie-fry/) two examples of election fraud that supposedly happened in 2020, but have since been debunked: one in Wisconsin (https://bit.ly/WisconsinFactCheck) and the other in Arizona (https://bit.ly/ArizonaFactCheck).
Such spreading of unsubstantiated voter fraud information by someone who wants to be a county clerk is totally inappropriate.
Kim has had four years of elections experience in the Latah County clerk’s office.
She knows the job and has seen first-hand how fair and secure our Idaho elections are.
Kim’s experience will allow her to continue to support our rights in fair and secure elections. Idaho does elections right. Let’s keep it that way by voting for Alexa Kim for Latah County clerk.
Cynthia Magnuson
Moscow
Don’t get fooled
Think before you vote. There is a lot of information being spread that is untrue:
l President Joe Biden did not halt oil production. The Keystone pipeline was not functioning yet and the product is still flowing through the original line across North Dakota and down the eastern side to a destination east of Iowa.
l Biden did halt further exploration and drilling offshore. It was not needed because oil companies have approximately 9,000 oil leases, the majority with permits already, that they are not operating. The longer they don’t drill and pump, the more profit they garnet from prices at the pump that they use to buy back their shares to increase the value of same. They do not pass on the profits as dividends to the shareholders.
l Inflation is because of wage increases that people needed during the pandemic to survive. Businesses have to charge more to cover those increases. Also, supply and delivery shortages are due to lack of dock laborers and truck drivers.
l Last but not least, ladies, if you don’t wish to lose your right to proper health care, you must vote for retaining Roe v. Wade. If it is allowed to die completely, what will follow is your right to vote, to have credit in your name and much more. The ultimate goal of this is to gain complete control of women as they were hundreds of years ago.
Is this what you want?
Starre Barnett
Clarkston
Elect Peterson to Congress
I recently had the pleasure of hearing Kaylee Peterson speak and was deeply impressed with this bright, articulate young woman who is running for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Peterson is running against long-term incumbent Russ Fulcher, who has thus far rejected her offer to debate.
Peterson’s platform includes government transparency and accountability, affordable and accessible health care including mental health care, tax reform benefitting the middle class and small business owners and protections for women and vulnerable communities.
Peterson supports immigration reform and a clear path to citizenship. She believes in high-wage job creation and working-class protections for Idaho’s workers, and in a need to develop affordable and renewable energy solutions.
If these issues are important to you, and you believe Idaho needs fresh, new representation on the national level, join me in voting for Kaylee Peterson for the U.S. House of representatives.
Vicki Donovan
Lewiston
Blames Biden
This reply is to a letter that I read in the Oct. 12 Spokesman-Review where the author wonders why “the GOP” and I might add the independents, libertarians and, surprisingly, a large and rapidly growing group of Democrats “blame Biden for everything.”
He then uses the, I’m sure, accurate postings of enormous oil company profits that have created the high pump price we all pay.
Well sir, I will agree with you (partially) on your two subjects: the role of these companies in gas price gouging and your belief that President Joe Biden is not to blame.
Did you see the video of Biden stopping and yelling “what the hell am I signing?” and the background answer: “It’s nothing just sign it”?
So he signed this and I imagine all of executive orders without knowing or reading the contents with his progressive and increasing debilitating dementia. He reminds me of the old ball player who is fading deep into left and about to hit the fence.
Biden and this country are being run by a group of leftists, socialists and communists — traitors all — who tell him what to do or say and when to do both as they march forward in their lifelong quests of destroying “evil and enslaving capitalism” and thus this country.
To answer your question, sir, these people had Biden sign the order that stopped the oil flowing in the U.S.-Canadian pipeline, which the oil companies justified to yell “oil shortage.” This enabled and started gas prices up.
I’m out of words but I fear most the Democratic Party, which initiated the increasingly deficient woke military and our enemies’ true assessments of U.S. “leadership.”
Dennis McDonald
Colfax
Bradbury’s wasteful ways
Last week, while at the civic theater performance, I was thinking about all the ways that the Lewiston City Council spends money to benefit our community.
The council has made a good choice supporting the Lewiston Civic Theatre, providing benefit for all residents.
On the other hand, the on-going feud brought on by former Councilor John Bradbury is a waste.
It is costing the taxpayers plenty, with seemingly no benefit to anyone, except Bradbury’s sense of self-importance. The taxpayers shouldn’t have to support his quest, but Bradbury gives your council little choice.
He has already lost to one judge who ruled in the city’s favor. He continues his course of action, hoping for a judge who will rule in his favor. This is costing the city taxpayers tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars.
Keep all this in mind when you go to vote. Do you want a fair and impartial judge who interprets the law to benefit the community or one who wants to see his name in an Idaho law case book one more time?
Let’s spend our dollars making Lewiston a better place to live and not on being a legal footnote.
Bob Blakey
Lewiston
Reelect Lamar
As a Latah County commissioner, Tom Lamar listens and pays close attention to the concerns of his constituents, regardless of political party. He has earned the respect of major players from both parties, as seen in Republican Earl Bennett’s Oct. 22 letter in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Bennett observed that you can find him everywhere around the county, attending events and talking to all of his constituents. Lamar is friendly, approachable, respectful, and finds the best in whomever he meets.
Lamar has a clear record of being fiscally responsible, and he is dedicated to spending taxpayer money carefully. We are fortunate that we have such a hard-working team player who wants to continue to work for all of us.
Join me in voting for Tom Lamar. You can vote early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 4.
For Election Day voting on Nov. 8, check the Latah County website for polling locations.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
Vote no on GOP
My guest opinions: “Real life” in the Oct. 4 University of Idaho Argonaut and “Now hear this” in the Oct. 6 Idaho Free Press are good reads before you vote. ...
Besides the horrible abortion law enacted this year after the Supreme Court Dobbs decision and the grift to close their primary, here are a few recent GOP antics:
l Attempted to undo the citizens’ vote for Medicaid expansion. The expansion saved Idaho counties’ budgets from dire consequences, aiding the many uninsured in our state.
l Attempted to make the citizen’s initiative process impossible, a law that has been in force since 1912. The courts struck them down.
l Lied to voters about what is taught in public schools as in critical race theory, as well as censoring educators and libraries with threatened penalties.
l Co-opted the citizens’ education initiative, which was fostered because the Legislature ignored for decades its constitutional mandate to fully fund education, forcing its removal from the ballot to give kickbacks to the wealthy.
Failed politician and GOP Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador said, “Nobody dies from lack of access to health care.”
The new abortion law will amplify how very wrong he is. See: Politifact.com/factchecks/2017/may/08/raul-labrador/raul-labradors-claim-no-one-dies-lack-health-care-/.
More than 100 years ago, women achieved the right to their own money, property, children and to vote.
Idaho’s GOP would like it otherwise, placing politics above your life.
Vote no on the GOP, their slap-in-the-face resolution and their initiative eliminating the executive branch from determining the legislative session.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Frank Church’s legacy
Thanks to the singlehanded effort of one of Idaho’s senators, this January, 370,000 Idahoans on Social Security will see their monthly checks increase by 8.7%. This will put an average of about $1,500 a year into the pockets of Idahoan retirees.
For those who count on Social Security as their primary source of income, it can make a significant difference in their lives. Most Social Security income is spent on necessities such as food, housing, clothing, health care and transportation, which means that nearly all of the increased income will flow directly into Idaho’s economy. ...
The person who gets the credit is Sen. Frank Church, who represented Idaho in the Senate from 1957-81.
Church became chair of the Senate Special Committee on Aging in 1972. ...
In 1972, as chairman of the committee, Church sponsored legislation to increase benefits by 20% and provide for automatic future cost-of-living increases tied to help protect senior citizens from inflation. That is the provision, 50 years later, that is making possible this January’s 8.7% Social Security increase. ...
Church died in 1984. It is a remarkable legacy that nearly 40 years after his passing his constituents are still benefiting from his diligence and dedication on their behalf.
I first voted for Church in 1968. I was in my mid-20s. Little did I know that 50 years later, I would be one of 370,000 Idaho senior citizens financially benefitting from the senator’s reelection that year.
Thank you, Frank Church. Your legacy lives on.
Martin L. Peterson
Meridian